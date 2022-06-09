ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said...

www.11alive.com

