Greenville, NC

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered storms Saturday may grow strong

By Phillip Williams
WITN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will swing over the state on Saturday, bringing scattered strong storms and higher humidity. The day will be a First Alert Weather Day because of the storm threat and...

www.witn.com

WITN

Phillip’s First Alert Weather Forecast: Hot for the southern counties; a break for northern ones

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect for much of Eastern Carolina. High clouds and slightly drier air are preventing temperatures reaching their highest potential today. As of 2pm, the clouds and breezes have dropped the heat index in Greenville to 88 which way below any advisory or warning criteria. Several northern counties have been removed from the heat advisory including Bertie, Halifax, Northampton, Hertford, and Gates. More will likely join this group being removed from advisories and warnings.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rescue squad helps those in need in high heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad is planning to perform safe-and-well checks from Monday until Friday due to the severe heat our region is experiencing. The checks will be for anyone who may be without access to air conditioning, cold water, or ice. The service is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

How to stay safe outdoors in extremely high heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a heat advisory in place for Pitt County, those who spend their days working outdoors have had to adapt to the conditions. For many, those adaptations mean drinking more water and watching the amount of time spent in direct sunlight. Taking breaks in between projects...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolinians head to Greenville Splash Pad to cool off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With temperatures hovering over 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and possible 100s approaching on Tuesday, Eastern Carolinians are focused on finding ways to cool off. One option for people was to go to the Greenville Splash Pad. Several families gathered with their children to run through...
GREENVILLE, NC
City
Greenville, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craven, Jones, Lenoir, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Craven; Jones; Lenoir; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina South central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grifton, or 9 miles south of Ayden, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grifton, Askins, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Tuscarora, Dover, Cove City and Gardnerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Johnston, Harnett counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Harnett County and southwestern Johnston County until 5:45 p.m. Sunday. At 5:07 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Lillington, moving east at 15 mph. Forecasters warned that quarter-size hail with 60...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For June 12, 2022

Kinston police responded to a report of domestic assault on Friday. ECU falls to Texas in Super Regional game two, deciding game three is Sunday at 4 PM. ECU falls to Texas in Super Regional game two, deciding game three is Sunday at 4 PM. NCEL 6-11 Updated: 7 hours...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Crews to close some Carteret County lanes for pipe repair

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina drivers may experience a change along the roadway Monday. Road work is planned at US-70 in Carteret County at mile marker 11.6 near Friendly Road. Starting at 7:30 a.m., crews will dig up apart of the road to repair a pipe that was...
WNCT

Little change on Sunday as KWLA wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
WITN

BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament wrapped up with five separate boats catching a blue marlin. Mercenaria boated the current first-place 572.6-pound big blue at 11:30 a.m. The owners of the boat won $777,750 for the catch in the Fabulous Fisherman’s contest. They can still win a grand prize of $3.4 million total.
wcti12.com

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament creates major economic impact for Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — After a record-breaking 270 boats competed in last year's Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament, tournament officials and business owners in Morehead City expect to rake in some big fish, and big money, this year. Madison Struyk, the Executive Director of the Big Rock Blue...
WITN

Dog survives 20 minutes in upside-down car in canal, fire crew says

MOYOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a dog survived 20 minutes in an upside-down car that crashed in a canal early Sunday in Currituck County. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it got a call at 12:56 a.m. Sunday about an overturned vehicle in the 200 block of Shawboro Road in Moyock. When crews arrived, they found a convertible sports car in the water. The driver was out of the car, but the dog was still missing.
MOYOCK, NC
WITN

ECU and Texas Super Regional game three to start at 5:05 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU and Texas Super Regional game three start time delayed by lightning on Sunday. The school announced first pitch is now scheduled for 5:05 PM. We will keep you posted on the game on social media and have more tonight on WITN News at 11 PM.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection in an effort to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that the four-way stop will be inserted where Tower Hill Road/Washington Avenue intersects with JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street. Traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street does not currently stop.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington Summer Festival underway through Saturday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular seasonal festival in eastern Carolina has returned and is continuing through Saturday. The Washington Summer Festival kicked off Friday along the waterfront. The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more. Friday night also included a concert with The Embers...

