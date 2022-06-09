FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered storms Saturday may grow strong

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO