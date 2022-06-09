ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

How to watch East Carolina vs. Texas baseball on TV, live stream in NCAA super regional

By Erik Hall, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 5 days ago

The East Carolina Pirates and Texas Longhorns baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Greenville Super Regional.

The Greenville Super Regional is a best-of-three series scheduled to start on Friday, June 10.

East Carolina comes into the matchup 45-19 overall. Most recently, ECU defeated Coastal Carolina 13-4 on Monday to capture the Greenville Regional championship.

Texas , also, enters the contest 45-19 overall. On Sunday, Texas beat Air Force 10-1 to win the Austin Regional title.

NCAA super regional: How to watch Texas Longhorns vs. ECU baseball on TV, live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcteZ_0g5UOHN200

Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: ECU radio broadcast | Texas radio broadcast

Game 1

Game time: noon ET/11 a.m. CT on Friday, June 10

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Gregg Olson (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Game 2

Game time: noon ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday, June 11

TV channel: ESPN2

Game 3

Game time: 10:13 p.m. ET/9:13 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 12

(The game originally started at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT.)

TV channel: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which starts Friday, June 17.

Here's more Texas Longhorns, ECU baseball news:

Cliff Godwin is the East Carolina Pirates baseball head coach. David Pierce is the Texas Longhorns baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to watch East Carolina vs. Texas baseball on TV, live stream in NCAA super regional

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

North Carolina Star Had Emergency Surgery Before Game 2

UNC baseball will have to stave off elimination against Arkansas in the super regional this afternoon without one of its key players. Tar Heels third baseman Mac Horvath, who started and batted second in yesterday's 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Razorbacks, underwent an emergency appendectomy last night. He is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ACCSports.com

Does UNC have its next dual-sport star? Kaleb Cost commits

Over the weekend, Kaleb Cost, a two-sport star from Tyrone (GA) Sandy Creek High School, committed to North Carolina. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback, Cost ranks as a Top 70 player from the state or Georgia in the recruiting class of 2023, per 247 Sports. Cost also checks in as a Top 70 cornerback in the class, according to the recruiting service.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Coach K's Grandson Announces Commitment: CBB World Reacts

Michael Savarino is following his famous grandfather out of Duke University. The guard entered the transfer portal shortly after Mike Krzyzewski concluded his 42nd and final season and the Blue Devils' head coach. On Monday night, Savarino announced his commitment to play for NYU. Duke fans took to Twitter to...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
Nebraska State
WNCT

Big Rock blog: Mercenaria leads field after Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is officially underway. The tournament announced that 266 boats are competing for a record purse of $5,858,875. There are 246 teams fishing today with 20 boats taking a layday. You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There […]
iheart.com

Heat Wave Hits NC, House Bill Prompts Protest, NC Senators: Yes on Gun Bill

Temperatures Increasing Through Mid-Week WIth Heat Indexes Into The 100s. (Winston-Salem, NC) -- Residents across the state are bracing for sweltering heat to start the week. Temps in the Winston-Salem area are expected to reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 100s. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Forecasters are expecting heat advisories to be issued by mid-week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Little change on Sunday as KWLA wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Olson
Person
Cliff Godwin
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

Eduardo Cervantes Garcia of Chapel Hill won a prize of $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday. The lottery shared a release saying Cervantes Garcia bought the ticket from Family Fare on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Chapel Hill and collected his prize on Friday. After required state and federal taxes, Cervantes Garcia will take home $71,016.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

301 Endless Yard Sale kicks off later this week, marking 10th year of central NC event

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A long “never-ending” yard sale in central North Carolina will mark its 10th year as the event kicks off Friday. The 301 Endless Yard Sale has become a marquee event in central North Carolina for vendors and shoppers alike. It spans more than 100 miles on U.S. 301, covering a stretch from Weldon to Rocky Mount and Wilson to Selma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#East Carolina#Texas Longhorns Baseball#Coastal Carolina#Air Force#Espn2#Espnu
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear roaming Washington Park neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A bear was seen roaming an Eastern Carolina neighborhood early Monday morning. Donald Bundy caught it all on camera sending WITN a picture and video of the bear’s morning activity. Bundy says he took the picture and video around 7:00 a.m. in Washington Park on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy