Target Warns: Things Will Get Even Worse. What's Next for Investors?

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart and Target both allowed inventories to get out of hand in Q1 2022. Now, both giant retailers must discount prices to unload stale inventory -- and Target has already begun to do so. What does this mean, though, for the other retailers that must compete with the fire-sale...

