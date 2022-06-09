ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy Awards Add Songwriter Of The Year, Video Game Score, Song For Social Change, Other Categories

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
The Recording Academy has announced a batch of five new Grammy Award categories, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media.

The five new Grammy Awards , which will be handed out for the first time next year, also include a Special Merit Award to be given out for Best Song For Social Change. Also new: Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry.”

As described by the Academy, the new categories are:

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance
A track and single Category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance
A track and single Category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
An album Category that recognizes excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

SPECIAL MERIT AWARD ADDITION:
Best Song For Social Change
This Special Merit Award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.

Community Policy