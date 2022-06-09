tRNA dysregulation and disease

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by a loss of usually paternally expressed, maternally imprinted genes located on chromosome 15q11-q13. Individuals with PWS display a specific behavioral phenotype and have a higher susceptibility than the general population for certain psychiatric conditions, especially psychosis. An impairment of the oxytocin system has been described in Prader-Willi syndrome, but has not yet been investigated in detail on the epigenetic level. Recent studies have pointed out altered methylation patterns of the oxytocin receptor gene (OXTR) in various psychiatric disorders, including psychosis. In this study, we investigated methylation rates of CpG dinucleotides in the promoter region of the oxytocin receptor gene via bisulfite-sequencing using DNA extracted from peripheral blood samples of 31 individuals with PWS and 14 controls matched for age, sex, and BMI. Individuals with PWS show significantly lower methylation in the intron 1 region of the OXTR than neurotypical controls (p"‰="‰0.012). Furthermore, male PWS subjects with psychosis show significantly lower methylation of the OXTR exon 1 region than those without psychosis (p"‰="‰0.002). Transcription factor binding site analysis revealed E2F1 as a transcription factor potentially binding to the exon 1 region. E2F1 is physiologically regulated by Necdin, an anti-apoptotic protein whose corresponding gene is located within the PWS locus. This study provides evidence of a disruption of the Oxytocin system on an epigenetic level in PWS in general and in individuals with PWS and psychosis.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO