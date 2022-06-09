ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

tRNA dysregulation and disease

By Esteban A. Orellana
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRNAs are key adaptor molecules that decipher the genetic code during translation of mRNAs in protein synthesis. In contrast to the traditional view of tRNAs as ubiquitously expressed housekeeping molecules, awareness is now growing that tRNA-encoding genes display tissue-specific and cell type-specific patterns of expression, and that tRNA gene expression and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 replication complex elongation and proofreading activity

The replication complex (RC) of SARS-CoV-2 was recently shown to be one of the fastest RNA-dependent RNA polymerases of any known coronavirus. With this rapid elongation, the RC is more prone to incorporate mismatches during elongation, resulting in a highly variable genomic sequence. Such mutations render the design of viral protein targets difficult, as drugs optimized for a given viral protein sequence can quickly become inefficient as the genomic sequence evolves. Here, we use biochemical experiments to characterize features of RNA template recognition and elongation fidelity of the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp, and the role of the exonuclease, nsp14. Our study highlights the 2"²OH group of the RNA ribose as a critical component for RdRp template recognition and elongation. We show that RdRp fidelity is reduced in the presence of the 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotide 3"²dATP, which promotes the incorporation of mismatched nucleotides (leading to U:C, U:G, U:U, C:U, and A:C base pairs). We find that the nsp10"“nsp14 heterodimer is unable to degrade RNA products lacking free 2"²OH or 3"²OH ribose groups. Our results suggest the potential use of 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotides in RNA-derived oligonucleotide inhibitors as antivirals against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A preoptic neuronal population controls fever and appetite during sickness

During infection, animals exhibit adaptive changes in physiology and behaviour aimed at increasing survival. Although many causes of infection exist, they trigger similar stereotyped symptoms such as fever, warmth-seeking, loss of appetite and fatigue1,2. Yet exactly how the nervous system alters body temperature and triggers sickness behaviours to coordinate responses to infection remains unknown. Here we identify a previously uncharacterized population of neurons in the ventral medial preoptic area (VMPO) of the hypothalamus that are activated after sickness induced by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) or polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid. These neurons are crucial for generating a fever response and other sickness symptoms such as warmth-seeking and loss of appetite. Single-nucleus RNA-sequencing and multiplexed error-robust fluorescence in situ hybridization uncovered the identity and distribution of LPS-activated VMPO (VMPOLPS) neurons and non-neuronal cells. Gene expression and electrophysiological measurements implicate a paracrine mechanism in which the release of immune signals by non-neuronal cells during infection activates nearby VMPOLPS neurons. Finally, we show that VMPOLPS neurons exert a broad influence on the activity of brain areas associated with behavioural and homeostatic functions and are synaptically and functionally connected to circuit nodes controlling body temperature and appetite. Together, these results uncover VMPOLPS neurons as a control hub that integrates immune signals to orchestrate multiple sickness symptoms in response to infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnetostructural coupling in RFeO (R"‰="‰Nd, Tb, Eu and Gd)

We investigate the interplay of magnetization and lattice vibrations in rare-earth orthoferrites RFeO3, with a specific focus on non-symmetry-breaking anomalies. To do so, we study the magnetization, magnon excitations and lattice dynamics as a function of temperature in NdFeO3, TbFeO3, EuFeO3 and GdFeO3. The magnetization shows distinct temperature anomalous behavior for all investigated rare-earth orthoferrites, even in the compounds with no phase transitions occurring at those temperatures. Through spin"“phonon coupling, these magnetic changes are mirrored by the FeO6 rotation mode for all the studied RFeO3, revealing a common magnetostructural effect associated with the octahedra rotations. The R3+ oscillation modes evidence a Fe3+/R3+ spins cross-talk for the NdFeO3 and TbFeO3 cases. Our work sheds light into the common magnetostructural coupling in rare-earth orthoferrites, and the important role of magnetic anisotropy and spin"“orbit coupling strength of the R"“Fe interactions on the spin-reorientation transition at high temperatures.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Research#Rna Polymerase Ii#Disease#Trna#Mrna
Nature.com

A normal pattern of mitral inflow predicts a better prognosis following cardiovascular events in early advanced-age patients

Although a mitral inflow pattern usually changes from a normal pattern to an abnormal relaxation pattern as part of the aging process in healthy people, some early advanced-age individuals maintain a normal pattern. We investigated whether a normal pattern of mitral inflow predicts a better prognosis following cardiovascular (CV) events in early advanced-age patients. We enrolled 425 patients aged 60"“65Â years with 0.6"‰<"‰E/A"‰<"‰1.5. Patients were divided according to their mitral inflow pattern, i.e., a normal pattern group (E/A"‰â‰¥"‰1.0, n"‰="‰77) and an abnormal relaxation pattern group (E/A"‰<"‰1, n"‰="‰348), and were evaluated the relationship with CV events. Multivariate regression analysis found that the normal inflow pattern was associated with odds ratios of 0.859 for body mass index (BMI; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.778"“0.937), 0.529 for hypertension (0.303"“0.924), and 0.325 for heart rate (0.228"“0.463). During the follow-up period (4.9"‰Â±"‰1.8Â years), the adjusted-hazard ratio was significantly lower in the normal pattern group (HR: 0.119, 95% CI 0.016"“0.910). Kaplan"“Meier curves showed a higher event-free rate for the normal pattern group than for the abnormal relaxation pattern group (p"‰="‰0.0292). Normal inflow pattern in early advanced-age patients predicts a better prognosis following CV events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional characterization of a novel p.Ser76Thr variant in IGFBP4 that associates with body mass index in American Indians

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 4 (IGFBP4) is involved in adipogenesis, and IGFBP4 null mice have decreased body fat through decreased PPAR-Î³ expression. In the current study, we assessed whether variation in the IGFBP4 coding region influences body mass index (BMI) in American Indians who are disproportionately affected by obesity. Whole exome sequence data from a population-based sample of 6779 American Indians with longitudinal measures of BMI were used to identify variation in IGFBP4 that associated with BMI. A novel variant that predicts a p.Ser76Thr in IGFBP4 (Thr-allele frequency"‰="‰0.02) was identified which associated with the maximum BMI measured during adulthood (BMI 39.8"‰kg/m2 for Thr-allele homozygotes combined with heterozygotes vs. 36.2"‰kg/m2 for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰6.7% per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, adjusted for age, sex, birth-year and the first five genetic principal components) and the maximum age- and sex-adjusted BMI z-score measured during childhood/adolescence (z-score 0.70 SD for Thr-allele heterozygotes vs. 0.32 SD for Ser-allele homozygotes, Î²"‰="‰0.37 SD per Thr-allele, p"‰="‰8.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6). In vitro functional studies showed that IGFBP4 with the Thr-allele (BMI-increasing) had a 55% decrease (p"‰="‰0.0007) in FOXO-induced transcriptional activity, reflecting increased activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway mediated through increased IGF signaling. Over-expression and knock-down of IGFBP4 in OP9 cells during differentiation showed that IGFBP4 upregulates adipogenesis through PPARÎ³, CEBPÎ±, AGPAT2 and SREBP1 expression. We propose that this American Indian specific variant in IGFBP4 affects obesity via an increase of IGF signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct promoter regions of the oxytocin receptor gene are hypomethylated in Prader-Willi syndrome and in Prader-Willi syndrome associated psychosis

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by a loss of usually paternally expressed, maternally imprinted genes located on chromosome 15q11-q13. Individuals with PWS display a specific behavioral phenotype and have a higher susceptibility than the general population for certain psychiatric conditions, especially psychosis. An impairment of the oxytocin system has been described in Prader-Willi syndrome, but has not yet been investigated in detail on the epigenetic level. Recent studies have pointed out altered methylation patterns of the oxytocin receptor gene (OXTR) in various psychiatric disorders, including psychosis. In this study, we investigated methylation rates of CpG dinucleotides in the promoter region of the oxytocin receptor gene via bisulfite-sequencing using DNA extracted from peripheral blood samples of 31 individuals with PWS and 14 controls matched for age, sex, and BMI. Individuals with PWS show significantly lower methylation in the intron 1 region of the OXTR than neurotypical controls (p"‰="‰0.012). Furthermore, male PWS subjects with psychosis show significantly lower methylation of the OXTR exon 1 region than those without psychosis (p"‰="‰0.002). Transcription factor binding site analysis revealed E2F1 as a transcription factor potentially binding to the exon 1 region. E2F1 is physiologically regulated by Necdin, an anti-apoptotic protein whose corresponding gene is located within the PWS locus. This study provides evidence of a disruption of the Oxytocin system on an epigenetic level in PWS in general and in individuals with PWS and psychosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Fostering eating after stroke (FEASt) trial for improving post-stroke dysphagia with non-invasive brain stimulation

Dysphagia is a serious stroke complication but lacks effective therapy. We investigated safety and preliminary efficacy of anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (atDCS) paired with swallowing exercises in improving post-stroke dysphagia from an acute unilateral hemispheric infarction (UHI). We conducted a double-blind, early phase-2 randomized controlled trial, in subjects (n"‰="‰42) with moderate-severe dysphagia [Penetration and Aspiration Scale (PAS) score"‰â‰¥"‰4], from an acute-subacute UHI. Subjects were randomized to Low-Dose, High-Dose atDCS or Sham stimulation for 5 consecutive days. Primary safety outcomes were incidence of seizures, neurological, motor, or swallowing function deterioration. Primary efficacy outcome was a change in PAS scores at day-5 of intervention. Main secondary outcome was dietary improvement at 1-month, assessed by Functional Oral Intake (FOIS) score. No differences in pre-defined safety outcomes or adjusted mean changes in PAS, FOIS scores, between groups, were observed. Post-hoc analysis demonstrated that 22 /24 subjects in the combined atDCS group had a clinically meaningful dietary improvement (FOIS score"‰â‰¥"‰5) compared to 8 /14 in Sham (p"‰="‰0.037, Fisher-exact). atDCS application in the acute-subacute stroke phase is safe but did not decrease risk of aspiration in this early phase trial. The observed dietary improvement is promising and merits further investigation.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Investigators discover a 'double life' for a key Parkinson's disease protein

One of the hallmarks of Parkinson's disease (PD) is the accumulation in the brain of a protein known as alpha-synuclein. For more than two decades, alpha-synuclein has been a focal point of attention for researchers, clinicians and drug makers interested in PD. But alpha-synuclein's function is not well understood. A new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Stem Cell Institute and the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT shines new light on the role of alpha-synuclein, uncovering a new function for the protein with relevance for PD and related conditions. Findings are published in Cell.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nanobody-based sensors reveal a high proportion of mGlu heterodimers in the brain

Membrane proteins, including ion channels, receptors and transporters, are often composed of multiple subunits and can form large complexes. Their specific composition in native tissues is difficult to determine and remains largely unknown. In this study, we developed a method for determining the subunit composition of endogenous cell surface protein complexes from isolated native tissues. Our method relies on nanobody-based sensors, which enable proximity detection between subunits in time-resolved FÃ¶rster resonance energy transfer (FRET) measurements. Additionally, given conformation-specific nanobodies, the activation of these complexes can be recorded in native brain tissue. Applied to the metabotropic glutamate receptors in different brain regions, this approach revealed the clear existence of functional metabotropic glutamate (mGlu)2"“mGlu4 heterodimers in addition to mGlu2 and mGlu4 homodimers. Strikingly, the mGlu4 subunits appear to be mainly heterodimers in the brain. Overall, these versatile biosensors can determine the presence and activity of endogenous membrane proteins in native tissues with high fidelity and convenience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PCDHB14 promotes ferroptosis and is a novel tumor suppressor in hepatocellular carcinoma

Liver cancer, a result of multifactorial interplay between heredity and the environment, is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common histologic type of primary liver cancer. Here, we reported that deficiency in PCDHB14, a member of the cadherin superfamily, participates in the progression of HCC. We found that PCDHB14 is inactivated by aberrant methylation of its promoter in HCC patients and that PCDHB14 functions as a tumor suppressor to promote cell cycle arrest, inhibit cell proliferation, and induce ferroptosis. Furthermore, PCDHB14 ablation dramatically enhanced diethylenenitrite-induced HCC development. Mechanistically, PCDHB14 is induced by p53, and increased PCDHB14 downregulates the expression of SLC7A11, which is critical for ferroptosis. This effect is mediated by accelerated p65 protein degradation resulting from PCDHB14 promoting E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF182-mediated ubiquitination of p65 to block p65 binding to the promoter of SLC7A11. This study reports the new discovery that PCDHB14 serves as a potential prognostic marker for HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypothyroidism

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of Fig. 2b of this Primer, Colombia, Venezuela and Syria were assigned to incorrect categories of iodine nutrition status. In addition, two boxes in Fig. 5 were incorrectly labelled "hypothyroidism" instead of "hyperthyroidism". These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Diversity and distribution of CO-fixing microbial community along elevation gradients in meadow soils on the Tibetan Plateau

Soil CO2-fixing microbes play a significant role in CO2-fixation in the terrestrial ecosystems, particularly in the Tibetan Plateau. To understand carbon sequestration by soil CO2-fixing microbes and the carbon cycling in alpine meadow soils, microbial diversity and their driving environmental factors were explored along an elevation gradient from 3900 to 5100Â m, on both east and west slopes of Mila Mountain region on the Tibetan Plateau. The CO2-fixing microbial communities were characterized by high-throughput sequencing targeting the cbbL gene, encoding the large subunit for the CO2-fixing protein ribulose 1, 5-bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase. The overall OTU (Operational Taxonomic Unit) abundance is concentrated at an altitude between 4300 "‰and "‰4900Â m. The diversity of CO2-fixing microbes is the highest in the middle altitude area, and on the east slope is higher than those on the west slope. In terms of microbial community composition, Proteobacteria is dominant, and the most abundant genera are Cupriavidus, Rhodobacter, Sulfurifustis and Thiobacillus. Altitude has the greatest influence on the structural characteristics of CO2-fixing microbes, and other environmental factors are significantly correlated with altitude. Therefore, altitude influences the structural characteristics of CO2-fixing microbes by driving environmental factors. Our results are helpful to understand the variation in soil microbial community and its role in soil carbon cycling along elevation gradients.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Giant bulk photovoltaic effect driven by the wall-to-wall charge shift in WS nanotubes

The intrinsic light"“matter characteristics of transition-metal dichalcogenides have not only been of great scientific interest but have also provided novel opportunities for the development of advanced optoelectronic devices. Among the family of transition-metal dichalcogenide structures, the one-dimensional nanotube is particularly attractive because it produces a spontaneous photocurrent that is prohibited in its higher-dimensional counterparts. Here, we show that WS2 nanotubes exhibit a giant shift current near the infrared region, amounting to four times the previously reported values in the higher frequency range. The wall-to-wall charge shift constitutes a key advantage of the one-dimensional nanotube geometry, and we consider a Janus-type heteroatomic configuration that can maximize this interwall effect. To assess the nonlinear effect of a strong field and the nonadiabatic effect of atomic motion, we carried out direct real-time integration of the photoinduced current using time-dependent density functional theory. Our findings provide a solid basis for a complete quantum mechanical understanding of the unique light"“matter interaction hidden in the geometric characteristics of the reduced dimension.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy