CRAIGSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with burglary after entering a home and stealing keys and a watch. Nicholas County deputies say Shaina Jarvis entered a home on Cherry Rum Road in Craigsville on June 2, 2022. Jarvis ransacked the house and stole three sets of keys and a Citizens brand watch valued at 300 dollars. Jarvis was still inside the home when the homeowner arrived with a large 8″ knife. When deputies arrived, Jarvis was still on the scene but had dropped the knife.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO