Jeff Capel has been doing work, so Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan did too, discussing Pitt landing Dior Johnson on this edition of Mike’d Up on Pittsburgh Sports Live. How did Capel pull off getting a player with a national brand like Johnson? What lineup possibilities and questions now exist with so many guards and multiple point guards needing to get big time minutes in Johnson and Nelly Cummings? What are reasonable expectations for this coming season and how can it impact the future? The Mike’s cover it all when it comes to the conversation around the Pitt basketball program right now.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO