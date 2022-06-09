ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

State Debate: Is Trump's endorsement Michels' kiss of death?, asks John Torinus

captimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness blogger John Torinus is wondering if Donald Trump's endorsement is the kiss of death for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. Torinus comments that he thought Michels was smart enough to avoid becoming glued to Trump, but now sees he was wrong. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes how the...

captimes.com

Comments / 6

Related
captimes.com

Opinion | Tim Michels a moderate? Think again

Veteran Wisconsin newsman and longtime business owner John Torinus, who hails from a family seeped in Wisconsin conservative politics, used his blog the other day to ask if Donald Trump's endorsement of Tim Michels, who is seeking the GOP's endorsement to challenge Tony Evers this fall, will be his "kiss of death."
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Wisconsin 'ground zero' for subverting democracy?, asks Ruth Conniff

In an Urban Milwaukee column, Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that Wisconsin is "ground zero" in the ongoing effort to subvert democracy. Quoting a nonprofit pro-democracy attorney, unless there is accountability for the Jan. 6th insurrection, these threats could manifest themselves in states like Wisconsin, Conniff warns. Meanwhile, Madison's rightie...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney Refused to Join the John Doe Probe Into Scott Walker [FACT CHECK]

Misleading criticisms do not help anyone… except Democrat Josh Kaul. Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney, the district attorney of Fond du Lac County, refused to help prosecute the ultimately discredited John Doe probe into former Gov. Scott Walker and his associates, Wisconsin Right Now has learned. We asked...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Republican attorney named new chair

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday selected a Republican attorney to be its new chairman, passing over another GOP member who tried to cast an Electoral College vote for Donald Trump even though Trump lost to President Joe Biden. The commission voted 5-1 to make Don Millis...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died."The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email.Shortly before Casten's congressional office announced his daughter's death, Casten's campaign asked all Illinois TV stations to immediately pull his campaign spots off the air until further notice.A Democrat from Downers Grove, the 50-year-old Casten is running for his third term in Congress in the newly drawn 6th District, which he has represented since defeating Republican incumbent Congressman Peter Roskam in 2018.Casten...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
captimes.com

Letter | 'Arms' in the 1700s weren't AR-15s

Dear Editor: The Wisconsin State Journal had a letter from Herbert Lehner on interpreting the U.S. Constitution. He cites former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia that the words should mean today what they were understood to mean when they were written. Great idea. let's apply that to the Second Amendment.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Bradley Foundation#The Racine Journal Times#Dnr#Shepherd Express
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
captimes.com

Housing development for veterans to have grand opening Wednesday

Valor on Washington, a six-story, 59-unit affordable housing project for veterans, will officially open its doors during a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Valor, located at 1322 E. Washington Ave., is providing affordable housing aimed at veterans and their families. Fifty of the 59 units at Valor are considered affordable for veterans families, with household incomes of 30%-60% of the county median income.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog heads to New York for Westminster dog show

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster dog show. This is Panda, a two-year-old Saint Bernard. Panda was bred in Monroe County by a family who now has eight Saint Bernards. Only the top five dogs -- per breed --...
WISCONSIN STATE
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy