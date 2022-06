HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A sinkhole that’s 30 feet deep has closed part of a vital roadway near Hinton, West Virginia, state officials said. The sinkhole, which is about six feet across and 30 feet deep, opened recently along WV 20 north of Hinton, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Highways. The agency said it is devoting everything possible to get the hole repaired quickly.

HINTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO