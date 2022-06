NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Once again, the city of Manchester, Tennessee will host the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is one of the most popular live music events in the country. Since 2002, the four-day, multi-stage event has featured a diverse assortment of performers and musical styles on a 700-acre Middle Tennessee farm that becomes the temporary home for thousands of people from all over the country. Over 40,000 music lovers are expected to attend the 2022 festival, which runs from Thursday night, June 16, 2022, through Sunday night, June 19, 2022.

