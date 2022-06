Paris, Tenn.–“Pout-Pout Fish” made a surprise visit for the kids at Children’s Story Hour at the Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden Monday morning. With both ceiling fans, one box fan and everybody in the shade of the pavilion, it was bearable for the large crowd of kids and adults on hand. W.G. Rhea Library Children’s Librarian Kayla Nation read the “Pout-Pout Fish” books and the kids were excited when he showed up in person. The Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Association is hosting the Children’s programs this summer. The Children’s Story Hour will take place on Mondays, June 13, 20, 27 and July 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the garden. Refuge Ranger Joan Howe’s programs will be held each Thursday in June at 10:30 in the garden. An adult must accompany all children. All events are free. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO