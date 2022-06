(WJET/WFXP) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona Harbor in New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off shore.

