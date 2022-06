The COVID census at Augusta Health is stable, according to a Monday report. The current inpatient COVID-19 census is nine, with no deaths over the past week. In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday, 17 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites. There were 20 positive cases on Sunday’s report and 20 positive cases on Saturday’s report. COVID testing is available at any Augusta Health Urgent Care Center.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO