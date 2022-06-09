ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Salem man gets six year prison term after pleading guilty to burglary charge

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 32-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia residents face federal bank fraud charges

Two Centralia residents have been indicted in federal court on bank fraud charges. 26-year-old Matthew Woods faces three counts including possession of stolen mail, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. 36-year-old Jessica Smith was indicted on one count of bank fraud. The indictment accuses Woods of possession of personal checks...
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder victim identified, suspect charged

The victim in a brutal slaying Thursday in Alton has been identified. Police say 22-year-old Liese Dodd was killed by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Deundrea S. Holloway of the 400 block of S. Jefferson in Litchfield at Dodd’s apartment in the 3,400 block of Bolivar Street. That’s just off of Milton Road.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police make two arrests in connection with two weekend business burglaries; recover stolen gun

Centralia Police believe two teens are responsible for weekend burglaries at Buchheits and TK’s CBD Store. 18-year-old Demonte Agnew and a 15-year-old juvenile male have both been charged with burglary and criminal damage to TK’s, with Agnew also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MARION COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
City
Salem, IL
wsiu.org

Jackson County indictments, sentences announced

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a Carbondale man on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Jackson County State’s Attorney reports the indictment against 45-year-old Kevin Mack results from an incident in Carbondale on January 8, 2020. Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 1 felony. If convicted,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 13TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 37-year-old Will Jones of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Conduct. 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Old Salem#Marion County Court
wsiu.org

U.S. Attorney announces Mail Theft indictments

Two people from Centralia are accused of Mail Theft and Financial Institution Fraud. The U.S. Attorney's office has indicted Matthew Woods and Jessica Smith. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started an investigation on July 6th, 2021. Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Grand Road in Woodlawn....
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 13th, 2022

An 18-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges. Centralia Police took Demonte Agnew into custody for illegal possession of weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and obstructing identification. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants. 58-year-old Ronald Kniker of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Wamac...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Two Arrested On White County Warrants

Two White County men were picked up on warrants over the weekend. On Friday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 43 year old James W Beal of 407 Fourth St in Crossville on a Lawrence County warrant for Battery. Bond was set at $1,000. Beal paid the bond plus a $20 booking fee and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 26-year-old Caitlyn Hopkins of East Bennett Street in Salem for alleged domestic battery. She allegedly struck another person in the right cheek. Hopkins was taken to the Marion County Jail for a final determination on charges. Illinois State Conservation Police have arrested a 31-year-old Flora man, Richard...
SALEM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjpf.com

Herrin man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

Carbondale police have arrested a man from Herrin. 22-year-old Shermarie Barnes was arrested in connection to a shooting in Carbondale in the 800 block of North Marion Street on June 3rd. After officers found a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, they were taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale...
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man arrested after nearly two hour standoff with police

Salem Police arrested a 23-year-old Salem man on multiple charges after he allegedly held them at bay in the bedroom of his home for nearly two hours Wednesday morning. Police were originally called to the home of Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth Street after he was involved in an alleged domestic battery with his brother. When police arrived, Whiting was in his bedroom with the door open. He was armed with a hatchet he threatened to use on the heads of police officers and with a sword held to his neck allegedly threatening to kill himself. Whiting told police he would not go back to jail and would either stay in his bedroom or kill himself.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, June 11th, 2022

A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint. Todd Gormann of East Calumet was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 37-year-old Richard Burkett of South Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man charged with aggravated battery

A 20-year-old Salem man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery in connection with a Wednesday night incident outside his home. Salem Police say Austin Unsell of East Bryan allegedly got into an argument with a man who came to his home to visit. While outside, Unsell allegedly punched a window guard and according to the victim, also struck him in the face.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy