Salem man gets six year prison term after pleading guilty to burglary charge

Salem Police arrested a 23-year-old Salem man on multiple charges after he allegedly held them at bay in the bedroom of his home for nearly two hours Wednesday morning. Police were originally called to the home of Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth Street after he was involved in an alleged domestic battery with his brother. When police arrived, Whiting was in his bedroom with the door open. He was armed with a hatchet he threatened to use on the heads of police officers and with a sword held to his neck allegedly threatening to kill himself. Whiting told police he would not go back to jail and would either stay in his bedroom or kill himself.

SALEM, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO