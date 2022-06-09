ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Granite City man gets 18 months in prison for Iuka area theft

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 44-year-old Granite City man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia residents face federal bank fraud charges

Two Centralia residents have been indicted in federal court on bank fraud charges. 26-year-old Matthew Woods faces three counts including possession of stolen mail, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. 36-year-old Jessica Smith was indicted on one count of bank fraud. The indictment accuses Woods of possession of personal checks...
CENTRALIA, IL
wsiu.org

U.S. Attorney announces Mail Theft indictments

Two people from Centralia are accused of Mail Theft and Financial Institution Fraud. The U.S. Attorney's office has indicted Matthew Woods and Jessica Smith. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started an investigation on July 6th, 2021. Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Grand Road in Woodlawn....
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 13th, 2022

An 18-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges. Centralia Police took Demonte Agnew into custody for illegal possession of weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and obstructing identification. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants. 58-year-old Ronald Kniker of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Wamac...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder victim identified, suspect charged

The victim in a brutal slaying Thursday in Alton has been identified. Police say 22-year-old Liese Dodd was killed by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Deundrea S. Holloway of the 400 block of S. Jefferson in Litchfield at Dodd’s apartment in the 3,400 block of Bolivar Street. That’s just off of Milton Road.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police make two arrests in connection with two weekend business burglaries; recover stolen gun

Centralia Police believe two teens are responsible for weekend burglaries at Buchheits and TK’s CBD Store. 18-year-old Demonte Agnew and a 15-year-old juvenile male have both been charged with burglary and criminal damage to TK’s, with Agnew also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Jackson County indictments, sentences announced

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a Carbondale man on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Jackson County State’s Attorney reports the indictment against 45-year-old Kevin Mack results from an incident in Carbondale on January 8, 2020. Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 1 felony. If convicted,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Police investigate murder in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 4:37 a.m. near O’Fallon Street and Lewis Street. Police said the man was found dead at the scene. No further information has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 26-year-old Caitlyn Hopkins of East Bennett Street in Salem for alleged domestic battery. She allegedly struck another person in the right cheek. Hopkins was taken to the Marion County Jail for a final determination on charges. Illinois State Conservation Police have arrested a 31-year-old Flora man, Richard...
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Police investigate multiple accidents

Injuries were reported in at least two of four accidents in the Riverbend on Sunday and early today, with two involving motorcycles. One crash took place near Highways 255 and 143 in Wood River, another in the city of Alton, a third last night along the Berm Highway and the Belchik Expressway, and a fourth this morning in Upper Alton.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Illinois man arrested in Eureka for allegedly trying to steal pickup parts

Eureka Police arrested a 45-year-old Cahokia, Ill., man for allegedly trying to steal parts from pickups outside Midwest Motors, 1400 S. Outer Road. The owner of nearby St. Louis RV Storage called Eureka Police at about 10:10 p.m. May 28 and reported that his surveillance system alerted him that a motorcycle was traveling on a dead-end gravel road between the two businesses. When officers arrived, they searched the area for about an hour but did not find the motorcycle, the report said.
EUREKA, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, June 11th, 2022

A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint. Todd Gormann of East Calumet was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 37-year-old Richard Burkett of South Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

PD: Suspect fires warning shot at ground, deflected bullet hits victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

