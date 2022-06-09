ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

German panel recommends vaccines after exposure to monkeypox

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel is recommending that shots against monkeypox be prioritized for people recently exposed to the virus that causes the disease.

The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, circulated a draft recommendation Thursday in which it said that due to limited supply, the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the virus in the previous 14 days.

Two shots should be given at least 28 days apart to people not previously vaccinated against smallpox, while a single dose is enough for those who had received a smallpox shot before, the advisory panel said. Monkeypox is a rare disease, related to the same virus family as smallpox.

The panel said that people at heightened risk of contracting monkeypox should be given second priority for the vaccine. This includes men who have sex with changing male partners; all of the more than 130 monkeypox cases in Germany so far have involved individuals in that group.

Staff in specialist laboratories who work with infectious samples that contain monkeypox may also belong to the high-risk category, it said.

STIKO’s recommendations are not legally binding but usually followed by German authorities.

Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox. The disease has long been endemic in Africa.

While the virus spreading outside of Africa has caused concern, experts believe the risk to the general public remains low.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A New Coronavirus Has Been Found Spreading Among Rodents in Sweden

Bats and pangolins aren't the only wild animals harboring novel coronaviruses. Rodents like rats, mice, and voles can also carry viruses that are sometimes capable of jumping over to our own species. Among Sweden's red-backed bank voles (Myodes glareolus), researchers have now identified a widespread and common coronavirus they've called the Grimsö virus, after the location of its discovery. We don't know whether the newly found virus is in any way dangerous to humans; nevertheless, the findings are a good reminder of why we need to monitor wildlife viruses, especially those carried by animals that live in close proximity to us. "We still do...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

The emerging viruses of the 21st century

COVID-19 COVID is caused by a new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which emerged in late 2019 in China before spreading across the globe, killing more than 6.2 million people according to a tally to the end of May by the US Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic led to a worldwide mobilisation which...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Europe#Africa#Stiko
MedicalXpress

Higher fish consumption may be associated with increased melanoma risk: study

Eating higher levels of fish, including tuna and non-fried fish, appears to be associated with a greater risk of malignant melanoma, suggests a large study of US adults published in Cancer Causes & Control. Eunyoung Cho, the corresponding author said: "Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
contagionlive.com

Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Boosts Immunity Above Third Shot

A new study in the United Kingdom provided evidence in support of a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, showing a strong boost in immunity. A second booster, or fourth dose, of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels above the peak seen after the third shot, a new study in Britain found.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Trials of new Covid vaccine raise hopes of once-a-year booster

An updated version of Moderna’s Covid vaccine produces an eightfold increase in antibody levels against the Omicron variant, according to early trial results, raising hopes for a once-a-year booster to protect against the disease. The vaccine is the first “bivalent” formulation to combine protection against Omicron and the original...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Food allergy is associated with lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection

A National Institutes of Health-funded study has found that people with food allergies are less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, than people without them. In addition, while previous research identified obesity as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, the new study has identified obesity and high body mass index (BMI) as associated with increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection. In contrast, the study determined that asthma does not increase risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

First pneumonic plague case reported in Ituri, DRC

A first case of pneumonic plague was recorded Thursday, June 2, in the health zone of Rethy, in the territory of Djugu (Ituri), according to a Radio Okapi report. He is a man in his forties living in Belendju village in the Lokpa health area. Following a few symptoms presented,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

General Mills recalls certain dipz products over Salmonella concerns

General Mills of Golden Valley, MN is recalling certain “dipz” Lunch Blox products because of potential Salmonella contamination. The products were distributed in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1dibz...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
foodsafetynews.com

Three dead in Danish Listeria outbreak

Eight people in Denmark have been infected with Listeria in the space of two weeks and three have died. The Statens Serum Institut, Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) and DTU Food Institute are investigating to try and find the source of the outbreak. Five men and three women...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy