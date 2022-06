A driver was extricated from a car after a four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in The Villages. The driver of a red Toyota Corolla at about 3:15 p.m. was heading west on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he crossed over the median and slammed into an eastbound quad-cab Dodge Ram pickup, according to witnesses at the scene. The two vehicles spun around and onto Morse Boulevard.

