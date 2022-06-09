ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have seized servers that were used to sell social security numbers and other personal information stolen from 24 million U.S. citizens, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Police Cybercrime Department Chief Andreas Anastasiades told the state-run Cyprus News Agency that four websites were taken down in a joint operation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

Anastasiades said the servers’ manager, who is a resident of Cyprus, cooperated with authorities following a six month-long investigation.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement said the SSNDOB Marketplace websites operated for years and generated more than $19 million in sales revenue.

The personal information that was hacked included the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of U.S. citizens.

According to the statement, SSNDOB administrators advertised on darkweb criminal forums. To avoid detection, administrators used online monikers to conceal their true identities, maintained servers in various countries and required buyers to use digital payment methods like bitcoin.

It said that the international operation “to dismantle and seize this infrastructure” resulted from cooperation with law enforcement authorities in both Cyprus and Latvia.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cyprus Police#Social Security Numbers#Web3#Nicosia#Cyprus News Agency#Ssndob
Fortune

The ultra-wealthy are abandoning the American Dream for second residences in Portugal and Greece: The rise of the Golden Visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It seems as if the chaos and general bleakness of life in the U.S. is just too much to deal with. The ongoing pandemic, the higher cost of living, increased political division, and a climate disaster have all fostered a sense of general malaise.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
AFP

US VP Harris announces migration funds as Mexico snubs Americas summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a fresh $1.9 billion in private sector funding to boost jobs in hopes of reducing migration from Central America, at a Latin America summit in Los Angeles snubbed by the leaders of Mexico and other affected countries. Harris also announced the creation of the "Central American Service Corps" funded through US aid to mentor young people.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico president trades barbs with Cuban-American senators

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took swipes at Cuban-American Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Bob Menendez during a regular press conference Wednesday morning, piling on from criticism lobbed in recent days. Lopez Obrador has accused the three senators, and other Cubans living...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China secretly building naval base in Cambodia

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) secretly started building a new naval base in Cambodia, according to western officials who spoke with the Washington Post on Monday. The PLAN had selected the northern end of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base for its new base and an official told the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy