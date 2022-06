Throughout Abbott Elementary’s first season, viewers watched Janine and her freeloading boyfriend Tariq’s relationship play out, much to their dismay. They watched as she slowly realized that she and the aspiring rapper might not be endgame. So her decision to break up with her longtime beau in the season finale was bittersweet as Janine decided to remain in Philadelphia, while he opted to pursue his clean-cut rap career aspirations in New York. As things progressed, there were some viewers who threw shade at Tariq every week due to his actions. However, their sentiments aren't necessarily those of the series' star and creator, Quinta Brunson, as she's revealed why she doesn’t view her character's ex as a villain.

