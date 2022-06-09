Cantina Kids Fun Run raises $75k for kids at Saratoga Hospital

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 14th-annual Cantina Kids Fun Run drew over 900 participants and raised $75,000 to support children’s healthcare at Saratoga Hospital- bringing the total raised to date to over $756,000. The run returned to Congress Park on June 5, after a two-year COVID hiatus.

“We are beyond grateful to the families who came out to support this community event. It was great to see familiar faces and so many new ones,” said Heath Ames of Cantina restaurant. She and her husband, Jeff, conceived the idea for the race and brought it to Saratoga Hospital in 2008.

“From the start, we hoped the Fun Run would make an impact on the quality of pediatric healthcare for our community, but we never imagined we would reach over $756,000 in donations!” Ames said. “Huge thanks to our sponsors, race participants, and volunteers for making this possible.”

Pediatric patients require special equipment and expertise, and the Cantina Kids Fun Run helps with both. The event has provided funds for critical training in neonatal resuscitation, pediatric blood draws, pediatric diabetes, pediatric and adolescent psychiatry, and pediatric allergic reactions. Fun Run proceeds have also been used to purchase pediatric diagnostic tools, including a video laryngoscope. A portion of past proceeds benefited the campaign for the hospital’s Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center.

Top finishers at this year’s Fun Run events were:

1/4-Mile Race

Boys

First: Jordan Jacques

Second: Finn McLaughlin

Third: William Beecher

Girls

First: Emmerson McLaughlin

Second: Molly Horst

Third: Evelyn Spring

1-Mile Race

Boys

First: Dylan Wright

Second: Hunter Ungeheuer

Third: Harrison Ungeheuer

Girls

First: Julianna St. John

Second: Dagny Kelly

Third: Anna Yarsevich

Healthiest School Contest (School with the highest percentage of registered student participants)

Saratoga Independent School

