ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Cantina Kids Fun Run raises $75k for kids at Saratoga Hospital

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxFK5_0g5UJj4J00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 14th-annual Cantina Kids Fun Run drew over 900 participants and raised $75,000 to support children’s healthcare at Saratoga Hospital- bringing the total raised to date to over $756,000. The run returned to Congress Park on June 5, after a two-year COVID hiatus.

“We are beyond grateful to the families who came out to support this community event. It was great to see familiar faces and so many new ones,” said Heath Ames of Cantina restaurant. She and her husband, Jeff, conceived the idea for the race and brought it to Saratoga Hospital in 2008.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“From the start, we hoped the Fun Run would make an impact on the quality of pediatric healthcare for our community, but we never imagined we would reach over $756,000 in donations!” Ames said. “Huge thanks to our sponsors, race participants, and volunteers for making this possible.”

Pediatric patients require special equipment and expertise, and the Cantina Kids Fun Run helps with both. The event has provided funds for critical training in neonatal resuscitation, pediatric blood draws, pediatric diabetes, pediatric and adolescent psychiatry, and pediatric allergic reactions. Fun Run proceeds have also been used to purchase pediatric diagnostic tools, including a video laryngoscope. A portion of past proceeds benefited the campaign for the hospital’s Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center.

Top finishers at this year’s Fun Run events were:

1/4-Mile Race

Boys

First: Jordan Jacques

Second: Finn McLaughlin

Third: William Beecher

99 Restaurants launch Folded Flag Foundation fundraiser

Girls

First:  Emmerson McLaughlin

Second: Molly Horst

Third: Evelyn Spring

1-Mile Race

Boys

First: Dylan Wright

Second: Hunter Ungeheuer

Third: Harrison Ungeheuer

Girls

First: Julianna St. John

Second: Dagny Kelly

Third: Anna Yarsevich

Saratoga Hospital named a ‘World’s Best Hospital’

Healthiest School Contest (School with the highest percentage of registered student participants)

Saratoga Independent School

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Ames, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cantina#Psychiatry#Charity#Saratoga Hospital#The Fun Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy