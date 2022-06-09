ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way under the influence in stolen vehicle

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago
WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man early Thursday after they said he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle.

Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250 just after 1 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found that the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg Wednesday evening.

Troopers reportedly also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-sixth offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

State Patrol officials said Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for the alleged vehicle theft.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Comments / 2

Tim GRUSS
5d ago

don't worry the state of Wisconsin will give this man plenty of more opportunities to get drunk and potentially kill somebody but state of Wisconsin will be damned if they allow you to smoke any marijuana and they will gladly destroy your life if you do even though you very rarely hear about traffic incidents or deaths being caused by any use of marijuana. this is very telling about the state of Wisconsin and our politicians and in my opinion it just tells me that money is more important than lives to all of those people

Manee North
5d ago

Yep our state of Wisconsin adds another dui 6 or over to their books. They like having ones that are 6 or more Amd letting them drive

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

