Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way under the influence in stolen vehicle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man early Thursday after they said he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle.

Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250 just after 1 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found that the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg Wednesday evening.

Troopers reportedly also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-sixth offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.

State Patrol officials said Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for the alleged vehicle theft.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

