Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of Sunday, June 12, 2022

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES

Banyan Boulevard between Australian Avenue and Tamarind Avenue (through Friday, July 1, 2022): Full quarter-mile road closure east and westbound for road reconstruction, and installation of a north-south crosswalk at Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue as part of the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project. Motorists will be guided to use Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard or Okeechobee Boulevard as east and westbound alternatives. Access to southside sidewalks, WPTV, and the West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant will be maintained. Detours:

Eastbound Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard traffic should use Dixie Highway (US1) for access to Banyan Boulevard.

should use Dixie Highway (US1) for access to Banyan Boulevard. Eastbound Okeechobee Boulevard traffic should use Tamarind Avenue or Quadrille Boulevard for access to Banyan Boulevard.

should use Tamarind Avenue or Quadrille Boulevard for access to Banyan Boulevard. Northbound traffic from Banyan Boulevard should use Quadrille Boulevard or Olive Avenue for access to westbound Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

should use Quadrille Boulevard or Olive Avenue for access to westbound Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Southbound traffic from Banyan Boulevard should use Quadrille Boulevard, Dixie Highway (US1) or Rosemary Avenue for access to westbound Okeechobee Boulevard.

Rosemary Avenue north of Banyan Boulevard (through Friday, June 17, 2022): Road closures for roadway repairs.

Road closures for roadway repairs. 11th Street between Mangonia Circle and 9th Street (through June 2022): Intermittent lane closures for geotechnical exploration under the roadway.

Intermittent lane closures for geotechnical exploration under the roadway. Tamarind Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and 7th Street. (through November 2022): Both directions for underground utility work and streetscape. Detours:

Both directions for underground utility work and streetscape. Detours: Northbound Tamarind Avenue traffic should go east on Banyan Boulevard to Rosemary Avenue, north on Rosemary Avenue to 7th Street, and west on 7th Street to Tamarind Avenue

should go east on Banyan Boulevard to Rosemary Avenue, north on Rosemary Avenue to 7th Street, and west on 7th Street to Tamarind Avenue Southbound Tamarind Avenue traffic should go south on Australian Avenue to Banyan Boulevard and east on Banyan Boulevard to Tamarind Avenue South.

Australian Avenue at Banyan Boulevard (until further notice): Southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements within the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project.

Southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements within the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project. Sapodilla Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and 3rd Street (through Friday, July 1, 2022): The road is closed for construction as part of the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project.

The road is closed for construction as part of the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project. Washington Road between Greenwood Drive and Monceaux Road. (through late Spring 2023): Road closures as part of a streetscape redesign including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Detours:

Road closures as part of a streetscape redesign including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Detours: Northbound Washington Road traffic should go west on Monroe Drive to Olive Avenue, north on Olive Avenue to Almeria Road, and east on Almeria Road to Flagler Drive.

should go west on Monroe Drive to Olive Avenue, north on Olive Avenue to Almeria Road, and east on Almeria Road to Flagler Drive. Southbound Washington Road traffic should go west on Almeria Road to Olive Avenue, south on Olive Avenue to Monroe Drive, and east on Monroe Drive to Washington Road.

Georgia Avenue between Nottingham Boulevard and Southern Boulevard, and Miller Avenue between Nottingham Boulevard and Southern Boulevard (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. North Flagler Drive between 34th Street and 36th Street (until further notice): Motorists should expect slow traffic for road construction. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Motorists should expect slow traffic for road construction. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. North Flagler Drive between 43rd Street and 45th Street (through Summer 2022): Partial daytime lane closures for road construction.

Partial daytime lane closures for road construction. Chase Avenue between Lakeview Avenue and Tanglewood Court (through July 2022): Road closed for underground utility improvements.

EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES

Northbound and Southbound Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive, and Lantana Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street- closed, Thursday, June 16, 2022, 4 - 10 p.m. for Clematis by Night produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events.

closed, Thursday, June 16, 2022, 4 - 10 p.m. for Clematis by Night produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events. 500 block of Clematis Street - closed, Friday, June 17, 2022, 5 p.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022, 11 p.m. for an event produced by Moonfest.

PRIVATE PROJECT ROAD CLOSURES

The Grand - Sapodilla Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street (through Tuesday, July 5, 2022): The road is closed due to construction of the residential project.

The road is closed due to construction of the residential project. Icon Marina Village - North Flagler Drive between 43rd Street and 45th Street (through Spring 2022): Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone. The Watermark - Datura Street between Quadrille Boulevard and South Dixie Highway (through June 2022): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis Street or Evernia Street as westbound alternatives.

PALM BEACH COUNTY ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB

Australian Avenue south of Belvedere Road (until further notice): Periodic northbound right lane closures for concrete installation.

Periodic northbound right lane closures for concrete installation. Australian Avenue at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic nighttime lane closures for pavement marking.

Periodic nighttime lane closures for pavement marking. Australian Avenue north and south of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic northbound and southbound left lane closure for manhole maintenance.

Periodic northbound and southbound left lane closure for manhole maintenance. Belvedere Road east of Bristol Drive (until further notice): Periodic eastbound partial right turn lane closure on Belvedere Road west of Australian Avenue for pole installation.

Periodic eastbound partial right turn lane closure on Belvedere Road west of Australian Avenue for pole installation. Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard from Okeechobee Boulevard to I-95 (until further notice): Periodic nighttime northbound right lane closure for milling and resurfacing.

Periodic nighttime northbound right lane closure for milling and resurfacing. Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard east of Australian Avenue (until further notice): Periodic westbound right turn lane closure for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work.

Periodic westbound right turn lane closure for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work. North Haverhill Road north of Caribbean Boulevard to Beeline Highway (until further notice): Intermittent lane closures and traffic shifted to the east side for road widening.

Intermittent lane closures and traffic shifted to the east side for road widening. North Florida Mango Road over the Palm Beach County L-2 Canal (north of Bridgeman Drive): Closed as part of bridge replacement programs. Traffic detours include Belvedere Road, South Australian Avenue, and Old Okeechobee Road.

Closed as part of bridge replacement programs. Traffic detours include Belvedere Road, South Australian Avenue, and Old Okeechobee Road. 45th Street east of Northpoint Boulevard and Metrocentre Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic westbound right lane closures for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work.

Periodic westbound right lane closures for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work. 45th Street east of Tiffany Drive to North Shore Drive (City of WPB and Village of Mangonia Park): Periodic eastbound and westbound closures for underground utility work.

Periodic eastbound and westbound closures for underground utility work. North Congress Avenue at Presidential Way (until further notice): Periodic northbound right lane closure for FPL underground utility work.

Periodic northbound right lane closure for FPL underground utility work. For more information about PBC road closures, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works: (561) 684-4000 or visit the Road & Bridge Construction List

FLORIDA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB

Northbound Broadway Avenue between 29th and 31st Street (through Tuesday, June 21, 2022): One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation.

One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation. Southbound Broadway Avenue between 38 Street and 36 Street (through Thursday, June 30, 2022): One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation.

One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation. Northbound Broadway Avenue between 38 Street and 40 Street (through Thursday, June 30, 2022) : One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation.

: One of two lanes closed, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for cell pole, antennas, equipment cabinet, electrical and fiber installation. Flagler Drive between Southern Boulevard and Worth Court/Southern Boulevard (State Road 80) Bridge Replacement Project (through Fall 2022): Flagler Drive from Southern Boulevard to Worth Court North is closed for roadway reconstruction. Sidewalks are also closed. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Flagler Drive from Southern Boulevard to Worth Court North is closed for roadway reconstruction. Sidewalks are also closed. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Traffic will be detoured as follows: Northbound Flagler Drive traffic near Worth Court should go west on Worth Court North to Washington Road, north on Washington Road to Southern Boulevard, and east on Southern Boulevard to Flagler Drive.

should go west on Worth Court North to Washington Road, north on Washington Road to Southern Boulevard, and east on Southern Boulevard to Flagler Drive. Southbound Flagler Drive traffic near Worth Court should go west on Southern Boulevard to Washington Road, south on Washington Road to Worth Court North, and east on Worth Court North to Flagler Drive.

Pedestrians using Flagler Drive between Southern Boulevard and Worth Court should use the east Flagler Drive sidewalk.

should use the east Flagler Drive sidewalk. Pedestrians using Southern Boulevard between Washington Road and Flagler Drive should use the north Southern Boulevard sidewalk.

For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or http://www.fdot.gov/

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS