Seven East Texans Arrested For Solicitation Of Prostition

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a solicitation of prostitution that led to seven arrests. The Texas State Penal Code 43.021. SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION. (a)...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Monday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Ronald Joe Bush for three sex crimes against children. They booked him for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. They released no other details, and there is no bond set. The bond is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 14)

Monday night at 8:20, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200-block of Martin Luther King Drive on a 2008 Red Dodge passenger car for operating with a defective high-mounted stop lamp. The driver was Keitric Zonderius Reynolds, 30, of Paris. Officer detected an odor of marijuana, and Reynolds acknowledged that he had marijuana on his person and removed a clear bag with a green leafy substance from a pocket of his shorts. They also found a clear bag containing 37 different colored pills and a clear bag containing six individually packaged clear bags with a white powdery substance. Field tests of the drugs were positive for cocaine and ecstasy. Reynolds was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a baggy containing marijuana, and arrested and charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams (cocaine), and Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, less than 400 grams (ecstasy).
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Animal Cruelty In Van Zandt County

The SPCA of Texas rescued 14 pets from an animal cruelty case in Van Zandt County on Friday. The organization and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant where they removed five dogs, five koi fish, two cats, one macaw, and a dead cockatoo. An anonymous person told the SPCA about the animal cruelty situation.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Issues Warrant For Forgery Suspect

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office wants Krystal Nicole Collier for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument. If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Collier, please contact the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477). Remember, all we want is your tip information and never your name. If your tip information leads to an arrest, you could receive a CASH REWARD of UP TO $1,000.00.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

City of Paris Issues Press Statement on Officer Involved Shooting

******************PRESS RELEASE *********************. It has come to the City’s attention that an edited version of a police officer’s body camera footage in regard to a shooting incident has been released on social media, along with misleading and inflammatory comments. Our Paris police officers, who place themselves at risk every day, and our citizens, deserve a more complete picture.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Weekly Road Report

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to create a four-way stop at FM 69 and State Highway 11 in Como, in Hopkins County, is July 6. TxDOT will place stop signs necessary to convert this intersection to a four-way stop in all directions. In addition, we will place warning signs and message boards near this intersection soon. The work to install the stop signs at this intersection should begin on July 6, weather permitting.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Guilty In Fatal Crash That Killed Judge

A Royse City woman has pleaded guilty in Hunt County District Court to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall. Court documents show that 34-year-old Megan E. Smith was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way on I-30 and caused a three-vehicle crash near Royse City. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced her to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed by state law.
ROYSE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 13)

Last Friday morning at 9:10, officers made contact with a complainant/parent over the telephone reporting that her five-year-old son claimed to have been assaulted by a teacher the previous day. The assault occurred in the 2000-block of FM 79, when a teacher/daycare worker allegedly grabbed the victim by the chin, forced his head back, and grabbed him by his throat. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sentencing For Man Who Killed Lone Oak Residence

A sentencing hearing begins Monday ( 06.13.22) in Hunt County for a Caddo Mills man accused of fatally stabbing another man after an incident Greenville Police said was road rage. The state accuses Robert Paul Nichlson of killing Bruce Edward Smith, III, of Lone Oak, in April 2020. Nichlson faces up to life in prison.
LONE OAK, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fannin County Man Sentenced In January 6 Capital Breach

WASHINGTON – The government sentenced a Texas man to one year and one day in prison on a felony charge stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
SAVOY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man’s Body Found North of Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on a county road off Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs. After arrival at the scene, deputies began a search and found a body in a creek nearby. The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is a proud headlining sponsor of the 30th Annual NETX Symphony League Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The event will offer a free concert and fireworks. Please be sure to stop by our purple tent for giveaways!. Save the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Fannin County Murder Trial Underway

Jury selection began Monday in Fannin County for the murder trial of a man accused of murdering his father. A grand jury indicted 44-year-old Timothy Neal Nichols for killing Alvin Nichols in October 2019. They expect the trial to last through the end of this week.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cornyn Working On Gun Control

Texas Senator John Cornyn says he’s glad lawmakers have agreed on some basic principles to guide a gun safety bill after the school shooting in Uvalde. A bipartisan group of senators announced that deal on Sunday. Cornyn says the next step is to put those principles into a bill that can pass the senate. He wants states to upload information about juvenile criminal records or mental health cases to a national database so that information will be part of a background check for 18-year-olds who buy guns.
UVALDE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection 06.15.22

Small business owners will want to come to our Lunch and Learn, set for Wednesday, June 22, at the upstairs room at Corner Grubhouse, entitled Digital Marketing 101, by April Bliss, founder of Bliss Digital Innovations. We had scheduled April for this workshop in January, but had to postpone it due to Covid.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Joe Jonas Lassos Litter As The New Face Of Don’t Mess With Texas®

AUSTIN – They say everything is bigger in Texas, and in the hilarious new PSAs for Don’t mess with Texas, singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas finds lassoing litter may be his biggest challenge yet. The show-stopping PSAs feature the former Westlake, Texas, resident taking an over-the-top approach...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Agenda 06.14.22

Discuss and consider the professional personnel employment contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. Note – Summer contracts due to mid-term hire date. B. Discuss and consider approval of administrative contracts. Discuss personnel matters. Discuss and consider real property’s purchase, exchange, lease, or value. IX. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council Reveals Texas Country Artist Josh Abbott Is New Voice Behind Iconic Jingle

) – Two Texas icons have joined forces to create a fresh new sound for DQ® restaurants in Texas with one of the most recognizable jingles in the Lone Star State, “That’s What I Like About Texas!” The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council partnered with Texas native and country music star Josh Abbott to bring his distinctive style to the jingle in the “No Place but Texas, Nobody But DQ” campaign.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Ten Fruits For Health

With summer upon us, many individuals turn to excellent, refreshing fruits to satisfy tastebuds. Those with diabetes can benefit from the vitamins and minerals provided by fruits but must be mindful of the carbohydrate counts. In addition, fruits have several health benefits, including reducing the risk of obesity, heart attack, and stroke.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

