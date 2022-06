MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — A 73-year-old man is missing from Mountainburg. James Scribner was last seen at about 9 p.m. in a rural area of Mountainburg along Highway 282. Scribner is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 175 pounds. He has short gray hair, green eyes, and white skin. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, pants, and lace-up boots. He had a cane with him.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO