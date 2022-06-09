Today’s Weather: 6/9/22

I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rollin’ round the bend and I ain’t seen the sunshine since…well, this is Colorado, so we see the sunshine practically every day! And in Fort Collins, we’re not just lucky enough to see the sunshine but we’re also lucky enough to see the historic Fort Collins Trolley! That’s right, folks, it’s that time once again to ride the rails up and down Mountain Ave between City Park and Old Town. The restored streetcars of 1919 and 1922 will be operating from noon to 5 pm on weekends and holidays, starting back on April 30 and running through September 25. No reservations are required, though it does cost a little bit of money, it’s only $2 for adults, $1 for seniors, and $1 for the kiddos ages 3-12.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO