Vandals At Large After Forcefully Breaking Door In Leonardtown: Sheriff

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of the two people pictured by home surveillance in a vandalism investigation Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in St. Mary’s County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of wanted suspects who were caught on camera breaking the storm door of a Leonardtown home.

An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 9 as they attempt to identify and locate two people who were pictured by home surveillance video during the vandalism incident.

County spokesperson Jason Babcock said that at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, two suspects walked up to the porch of a home at the 22900 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

As the suspects knocked forcefully at the home's door, the storm door's glass broke and the two suspects ran away, he said.

In a video shared by investigators, the two can be seen on a doorbell camera walking up to the porch, banging on the door once, and promptly sprinting away from the area when it broke.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism or suspects has been asked to contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff Deputy Benjamin Luffey by calling (301) 475-4200 or emailing benjamin.Luffey@stmarysmd.com and referencing case number 27152-22.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Officials noted that “through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.”

