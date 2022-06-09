Pedestrian killed in Wednesday night accident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0