The new criteria for issuing USD-backed stablecoins call for redeemability, reserves, and attestations. In the wake of the USDT fiasco that sent tremors across the crypto market, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has created and released regulatory guidance on issuing stablecoins backed by the USD. In the official announcement, DFS claims to be the first US financial regulator to roll out such rules for stablecoins issuers. The new set of expectations stands upon Superintendent Harris’ VOLT Initiative for DFS Virtual Currency Unit. The primary reason for the new DFS regulatory guidance is to set a baseline for the issuance of USD-backed stablecoins.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO