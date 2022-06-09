Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz enters 2022 playing on his third team in three seasons, after a five-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and one season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

That led "Monday Night Football" analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman to comment when asked about Wentz's career.

"This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL," Aikman said last month.

Wentz downplayed Aikman's assessment .

"I didn't know that was said quite frankly. That I'm fine with it. You know, everyone's got their own opinion," Wentz said via NFL.com. "I'm just excited to be playing this game, have this opportunity. I think we have the ability to do something special here and then we have a really good skill set offensively to be dynamic."

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz passes the ball to wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during drills at OTAs. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Wentz was traded from Indianapolis to Washington in March. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles, threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Colts last season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz downplays Troy Aikman's 'last opportunity' comment