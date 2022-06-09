ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIA president clarifies criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for ‘imposing their beliefs’ on F1

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has clarified his criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel for ‘imposing their beliefs’ on Formula 1 .

Hamilton has been outspoken about driving in countries with track records of human rights abuses, while Vettel spoke just this week about the need for greater LGBT+ inclusivity in F1 .

Ben Sulayem suggested that the former world champions should simply focus on racing, however, before later taking to social media to clarify his comments.

“Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving,” he told Grand Prix 247 . “Now Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights, and [Lando] Norris addresses mental health.

“Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our beliefs in something over the sport all the time. I am from an Arabian culture; I am international and Muslim. Do I impose my beliefs on other people? No way, never! If you look at my operation in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), [there are] 16 nationalities. Name me one federation that has that many nationalities.

“On top, there are over 34 per cent women and seven religions, and even more Christians than Muslims. I am proud because it creates credibility and merit. But do I go and impose my beliefs? No.”

Ben Sulayem also suggested that F1 has become ‘too political’ in general.

“You try to separate sport from politics,” he said. “We have it in our FIA status: ‘neutrality’. But I think some people only see neutrality and governance when it suits them. For me, I come from that black or white world and it is very hard to do it. When it is governance, it has to be governance; when it is neutrality, it has to be neutrality. We are therefore for one reason and one reason only, and that is sports. Now you have to be political sometimes, but not really be a politician.

“Where do you have the balance? FIA should be careful not to be dragged into politics without forgetting our roots of motorsports.”

The former rally driver later clarified his stance, however, by writing on Twitter: “As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society.

“That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future.”

