Ryan Reynolds does a spit take after finding out Nick Cannon has 8 kids: 'Apologies'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Between Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds , there are 11 reasons to celebrate Father's Day. That's how many kids the celebrity dads have combined, so this year they  are choosing to celebrate with a vasectomy — the cocktail, that is.

To promote Reynold's Aviation gin, the "Free Guy" actor called on Cannon to walk social media followers through a cocktail recipe, named "The Vasectomy," that calls for gin, cranberry juice, tonic and lemon juice. For Cannon, who added three children to his already full crew of five in 2021, the cocktail was a double entendre.

"Lord knows I need one," he quipped after introducing the drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKCsq_0g5UCxrM00
Nick Cannon, with the help of Ryan Reynolds, is making The Vasectomy cocktail to celebrate Father's Day. Maximum Effort for Aviation Gin

After Cannon finished the recipe with sarcastic anecdotes about the joys of fatherhood, Reynolds walked into the frame and took the cocktail from the "Wild 'N Out" host's hands.

"I'll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids," Reynolds insisted.

Cannon one-upped him: "I have eight," he said, causing Reynolds to spit out his drink.

"Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon. While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective," Reynolds wrote in the caption of the Instagram video he posted Thursday.

Reynolds shares three daughters with his wife Blake Lively: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e53SN_0g5UCxrM00
Ryan Reynolds tells Cannon he needs a drink after being a father of three. Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Cannon has previously talked about the possibility of getting a medical vasectomy telling E! News' "Daily Pop" in May that he had gotten a consultation.

A vasectomy is a method of male birth control considered to be "a safe and effective birth control choice for men who are certain they don't want to father a child in the future," according to the Mayo Clinic .

More: Nick Cannon says he's 'not looking to populate the Earth completely' after eight kids

"I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have … I'm not out here looking (to have more)," he said during the interview.

But the procedure apparently didn't happen.

Cannon, 41, confirmed on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast Tuesday that he is expecting more children this year.

"The stork is on the way," Cannon said without giving more details on how many he is expecting.

The "Masked Singer" host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey ; son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

In December 2021, Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen, shared with Alyssa Scott, died after a battle with brain cancer caused by the condition Hydrocephalus.

Zen: Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son dies from brain cancer, the TV host tearfully reveals

January, a month after Zen's death, Cannon announced on his eponymous talk show that he is expecting a son with real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi.

Speaking on "Daily Pop," Cannon noted that he's "blessed with the gifts of children," but isn't sure he “would’ve designed it this way" when reflecting on his kids.

"I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose," he continued.

Cannon continued to gush about fatherhood, which he referred to as "the best part of life."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Reynolds does a spit take after finding out Nick Cannon has 8 kids: 'Apologies'

#Celebrity
