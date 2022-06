Chris first brought you some damning evidence from the New York Times about the Uvalde CISD Chief’s response during the shooting at Robb Elementary. But what does Chief Arredondo have to say about it? Well, Chris has Arredondo’s response, and it’s not a good look. How can he claim he was not the commanding officer when he was the one giving orders? When more information from the investigation comes out, will the chief be eating his words?

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO