Manhart Ends Illegal Candidacy, Denies Crime as “Negativity and Misinformation”, Times Withdrawal to Allow GOP Replacement on Ballot
Recent Wisconsin resident Logan Manhart supposedly needed to wait until his star Republican lawyer Sara Frankenstein got back from vacation to file any response with the court to the charge that his candidacy for District 1 House was fraudulent. Frankenstein had asked the court to extend her residentially confused client’s response...dakotafreepress.com
