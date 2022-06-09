ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

City adds RV parking to 4th of July celebration

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
– The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park The celebration will include family-friendly activities throughout the day and will finish off with a fireworks show at around 9:30 p.m.

This year’s festivities include:

  • Activities from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with fireworks at about 9:15 p.m.
  • Music throughout the park provided by KJUG
  • Food will be available for purchase. There will not be alcohol sold at this event.
  • Limited free parking with a new RV parking area

Parking information

Limited free parking is available at Barney Schwartz Park, and directly across the street from the east end of the park (entrance just east of Paso Robles Sports Club).

New: RV Parking – A premier viewing location with free RV parking has been designated for the upper lot across from the park. RVs, 5th wheels, and bumper pull trailers are not allowed in the Barney Schwartz Park lots.

There will also be a designated Uber/taxi/shuttle drop-off area and a pedestrian drop-off area at the front of the park.

Visit www.prcity.com/july4 for more information about the event.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
