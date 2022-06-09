Early morning crash on Hwy 24 sends one to hospital

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- One driver was arrested following a two-vehicle crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Hwy. 24 near Waldo Canyon.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers tell KRDO that a 39-year-old man was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 24 when he struck the car of a woman driving westbound head-on.

The female driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. At this time, no names have been released.

Hwy. 24 reopened to traffic at 6:30 a.m.

