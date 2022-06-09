Royal family member says Prince Louis was on 'sugar high' at Platinum Jubilee

With all deference to Queen Elizabeth II , her great-grandson Prince Louis was the star of the show at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, put on a hilarious performance of facial expressions, waving, at times screaming and being a typical 4-year-old during his three appearances at the queen's celebration marking 70 years on the throne.

Now, a royal family member, Mike Tindall, the husband of William's cousin, Zara Tindall, is sharing more details of Louis's scene-stealing time at the jubilee.

"Louis, he was just wanting to have fun," Tindall, a father of three, said on a new episode of his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby."

"And my two are always mischievous, so it was just trying to keep a lid on," he said of his two oldest daughters, who attended Sunday's Platinum Jubilee pageant. "There were a lot of sweets out back, though, so they were on a complete sugar high."

At the pageant, Tindall, a former rugby player, sat behind Prince Louis, who sat in the same row as his parents and siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, as well as his grandfather, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

In one now-viral photo, Tindall was captured jokingly motioning to Louis that he had his eyes on him.

"It’s tough for them. They’re all young. Imagine sitting there, because it was from 2 to 5. It’s a long time,” Tindall said of the pageant, which featured a parade of floats and performers going by Buckingham Palace. “As any parent knows, you just do whatever needs to be done.”

During the pageant, Louis was seen at some points cuddling with Duchess Kate and at other times sticking out his tongue to her.

At other moments, he covered his eyes, held his hands in the air, lifted his seat cushion and alternated between sitting on the laps of Princes William and Charles.

Louis made his debut at the four-day celebration of the queen last Thursday, when he joined his family in a carriage ride and then on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color.

There, the 4-year-old was seen asking the queen questions, covering his eyes and later covering his ears and screaming as the military jets in the flypast buzzed overhead.

William and Kate seemed to acknowledge that Louis was the scene-stealer at the jubilee with an Instagram post they shared thanking the public for joining the celebration.

They ended their post by saying, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…," followed by an emoji of watchful eyes.