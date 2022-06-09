ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal family member says Prince Louis was on 'sugar high' at Platinum Jubilee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkUtA_0g5U9Qzf00

With all deference to Queen Elizabeth II , her great-grandson Prince Louis was the star of the show at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, put on a hilarious performance of facial expressions, waving, at times screaming and being a typical 4-year-old during his three appearances at the queen's celebration marking 70 years on the throne.

Now, a royal family member, Mike Tindall, the husband of William's cousin, Zara Tindall, is sharing more details of Louis's scene-stealing time at the jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpbU2_0g5U9Qzf00
Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022.

"Louis, he was just wanting to have fun," Tindall, a father of three, said on a new episode of his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby."

"And my two are always mischievous, so it was just trying to keep a lid on," he said of his two oldest daughters, who attended Sunday's Platinum Jubilee pageant. "There were a lot of sweets out back, though, so they were on a complete sugar high."

At the pageant, Tindall, a former rugby player, sat behind Prince Louis, who sat in the same row as his parents and siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, as well as his grandfather, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3DPL_0g5U9Qzf00
Chris Jackson/AP - PHOTO: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, June 5, 2022.

In one now-viral photo, Tindall was captured jokingly motioning to Louis that he had his eyes on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9p52_0g5U9Qzf00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO:Mike Tindall interacts with Prince Louis of Cambridge as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during the June 2022 Platinum Jubilee to honor Queen Elizabeth II, June 5, 2022, in London.

"It’s tough for them. They’re all young. Imagine sitting there, because it was from 2 to 5. It’s a long time,” Tindall said of the pageant, which featured a parade of floats and performers going by Buckingham Palace. “As any parent knows, you just do whatever needs to be done.”

MORE: Prince Louis steals the show alongside Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Color

During the pageant, Louis was seen at some points cuddling with Duchess Kate and at other times sticking out his tongue to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heaH3_0g5U9Qzf00
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant, June 5, 2022 in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPi8G_0g5U9Qzf00
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince Louis of Cambridge watches the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, June 5, 2022, in London.

At other moments, he covered his eyes, held his hands in the air, lifted his seat cushion and alternated between sitting on the laps of Princes William and Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyH3m_0g5U9Qzf00
Chris Jackson/Pool/Reuters - PHOTO: Britain's Prince Louis and Prince Charles attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, June 5, 2022.

Louis made his debut at the four-day celebration of the queen last Thursday, when he joined his family in a carriage ride and then on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II ends Platinum Jubilee the same way she began her reign 70 years ago

There, the 4-year-old was seen asking the queen questions, covering his eyes and later covering his ears and screaming as the military jets in the flypast buzzed overhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9DCC_0g5U9Qzf00
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, June 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWrXj_0g5U9Qzf00
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Louis who is pulling a funny face, as they stand with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony in London on June 2, 2022.

William and Kate seemed to acknowledge that Louis was the scene-stealer at the jubilee with an Instagram post they shared thanking the public for joining the celebration.

They ended their post by saying, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…," followed by an emoji of watchful eyes.

