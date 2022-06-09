ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CASFV hosts therapy group session tonight

By Jasmine Perry
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8Y02_0g5U8rfN00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – As the entire nation tries to heal following the school shooting in Uvalde, there are resources available here in El Paso to help those to deal with that trauma.

El Pasoans have been reflecting a lot on the past from the Walmart shooting that shook our city, but a therapist tells KTSM there are several ways one can heal.

Lead therapist at the center against sexual and family violence, Lizet Lizardo tells us these type of panic attacks are happening more often in children and parents with recent tragedies triggering some strong emotions.

“Now that Uvalde happened, and Tulsa and Buffalo, they’re getting all these triggers and then when lockdowns are happening. We have had clients that have their own panic attacks and anxiety attacks,” Lizardo said.

She suggests incorporating these recovery steps.

“Doing breathing exercises, meditating, mindfulness, really any coping technique, what’s really going to be the first baby step.  We will teach you coping skills, teach you how to breathe and all of that, so you can start regulating your nervous system and then from there, and if you feel that motivation, maybe some physical activity, go out for a walk, do things that you enjoy,,” Lizardo said.

This Thursday the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence therapy department will be hosting a free eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy group for adults and children ages 6 and up at the Moody Family Resource Center.

“The strategy for EMDR is we stimulate each side of the brain and we do that through eye movements, through stimulating or tapping, so we either do the butterfly hug, we tap our feet, and that allows our brain to stimulate and the reprocessing to begin in the brain. So basically the brain is healing itself but the cool thing about this is that they don’t have to talk about it,” Lizardo said.

Lizet says people still haven’t processed the tragic shooting the El Paso community experienced and now people reflect back because of the shooting in Uvalde and the recent bel air lockdown.

“A lot of our clients were mentioning a lot of triggers from what happened on August 3rd, so I feel like the community needed that,” Lizardo said.

The EMDR Community Healing will be tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the family resource center on Giles Road. To learn more about CASFV click here .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Child Care Scholarships set to help Sun City parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re a first time parent or have more than two kids and going back to work, affordable child care options are available at the YWCA in central El Paso.  Communications Manager at YWCA Kayla Suarez tells KTSM childcare scholarships are for anyone that qualifies especially since the income levels […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City provides tips to avoid heat-related illnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Public Health and the El Paso Fire Department are urging the community to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and tragedies this summer. Health officials caution residents to be mindful of extreme heat not only as it affects themselves, but our most vulnerable loved ones and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso ISD to start redistricting meetings Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the new Census data, some El Paso ISD districts have seen growth and some have seen a decrease in population, prompting a redrawing of the district lines in some areas.  District 3 under Board Trustee Josh Acevedo are proposed to be incorporated into their smaller neighboring district, in this […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
Uvalde, TX
Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
KTSM

Sun Bowl Association installs new president and honors volunteers

EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association hosted a new president installation and honored volunteers at TopGolf on Sunday, June 12, 2022, announcing Robert Dunlop as the new SBA President. Robert Dunlop is the territory sales manager for Schneider Electric Company and was born and raised in Plano, Texas.  He obtained his Bachelor of Science in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Water responds to claims from NMED and imposed fine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The office of Public Affairs to El Paso Water says it is correcting the statements made by New Mexico Environment Department, after it was announced a fine to EP Water over raw sewage discharge into the Rio Grande for over a year. On June 9th, NMED issued a statement where […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Therapy#Domestic Violence#Grammy Awards#Moody Family Resou
KTSM

Youth Biz Academy hosts first Children Business Fair in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kids in El Paso know what it takes to be an entrepreneur, and now they’ll have a chance to show it off. The Youth Biz Academy will be having its first El Paso Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, June 11.  President and founder of Youth Biz Academy Larry Stelley supports […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

March For Our Lives rally takes place in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The March For Our Lives rally was held in Downtown El Paso on Saturday to take a stand against gun violence. El Pasoans came together chanting, singing, and with homemade signs in hopes of getting their voices heard. Jesus Ramos, an El Pasoan who attended, says it’s a call to […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTSM

Man’s body found in a San Elizario’s canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded this morning at approximately 9:20 a.m. to a call reporting a body in a canal near the area of Luis Guerra and Petunia in San Elizario, Texas. According to authorities, the El Paso County Search and Rescue team was utilized to remove the […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect some hot and humid weather!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Well we are expecting another couple of days of that triple digit heat!☀️🥵 We are forecasting 102 degrees, but I promise we will cool down to those 90s pretty soon! We were still under a heat advisory this morning but it has not been lifted. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Prices for fireworks will rise ahead of Fourth of July holiday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For families around the Borderland this 4th of July, the aerial treats may cost a bit more. Since 2019, the cost of fireworks has nearly tripled in price for vendors. A shipment that would originally cost around ten thousand dollars now can be up to forty thousand dollars due to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy