First came his public apology. Then came the $100,000 fine. And now, Jack Del Rio's Twitter account has been deleted. Del Rio's exit from the social media platform caps a rocky week for the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator that began with a tweet, followed by comments to reporters, in which he compared the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the 2020 racial justice protests.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO