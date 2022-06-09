Coroner: 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl died from fentanyl toxicity in 2021 homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 1-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose last year and the Allen County Coroner has now ruled her death a homicide.

Medics along with Fort Wayne firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive on October 14 where they found Savannah Rose Brown unresponsive. The girl was taken to a local hospital a little after 3 p.m. and admitted to the emergency department.

She was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later, the coroner said in a media release Wednesday.

An autopsy was ordered at the time of her death. Testing is now completed and the coroner ruled the cause of the girl’s death to be from fentanyl toxicity. The manner of death is homicide, the coroner said.

Brown’s death is the 49th homicide for 2021.

That ties a record number of homicides in the county during a single year. There were 49 homicides in Allen County in 2016, as well.

No arrests or charges have been brought in Brown’s death thus far. The case remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.