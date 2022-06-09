Michigan lawmakers request major disaster declaration from Biden after Gaylord tornado

Three congressional lawmakers are requesting President Joe Biden to announce a major disaster declaration for Otsego County in the wake of the tornado in Gaylord last month.

Sen. Gary Peters, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Jack Bergman made the request while voicing support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s similar request.

“We ask that you approve this declaration as soon as possible to direct federal resources towards the site of destruction caused by an EF-3 tornado, which significantly damaged homes and businesses in the area,” the lawmakers wrote in a joint letter. “ This horrible disaster also destroyed businesses, devastated the Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park, displaced residents from their now-uninhabitable homes, and left considerable debris in its wake.”

We’re told a declaration would provide federal aid to residents and businesses affected by the tornado as well as defend the county from disasters in the future.

Read the full letter to the president below:

220608_PetersStabenowBergmanb_LetterSupportDisasterDeclarationGaylord by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube