Saline County, IL

ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Improvements for Saline County

By admin
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – As a matter of public safety, the Illinois Commerce Commission recently granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement requiring Illinois Railroad Company (IC) to install new automatic warning devices at the Wasson Road grade crossing near Eldorado. The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices...

Ramp Closure on NB I-57 at Old IL 13 in Marion Begins June 27

MARION – IDOT says starting Monday, June 27, the Old Illinois 13 on-ramp to northbound I-57 will be closed during the day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only, weather permitting, for embankment repairs. You should seek other routes while this work is being done.
Benton City Cleanup Set for July 11-14

BENTON – The City of Benton will hold its City-wide Cleanup July 11-14. This will be done in conjunction with your regular trash pickup. More information will be released soon.
BENTON, IL
Shawnee National Forest Seeking Applicants for Campground Concession Operations

HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest announced Monday the opportunity to submit proposals to obtain special use permits for concessionaire operation and maintenance of government-owned recreation sites at Lake Glendale Recreation Area and Redbud Campground. The prospectus will be open for proposals until August 19, 2022. The new special use permit will replace the current concession permit which expires December 31, 2022.
Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
City of Marion approves TIF agreement with Olive Garden

MARION - In tonight's city council meeting, the City of Marion approved a Route 13 TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Redevelopment Agreement with Olive Garden Holdings, LLC. The new restaurant will be located along Illinois Route 13 near the intersection of Sinclair Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin shortly, although no...
MARION, IL
JCHS to present “Bootlegging in So. Illinois”

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Summer Job Fair Wednesday in Marion

MARION – The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Man-Tra-Con Corporation will host a Summer Job Fair Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pavilion on Sioux Drive in Marion. You are invited to come out and speak with local employers. Make sure your resume is on...
Ohio Man Reported Missing from Carbondale Found in Massac County

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police say they learned Sunday that a missing Ohio man was found in Massac County by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office and was in good health. Last Thursday morning, the family of 44-year-old Joshua L. Hartman of Chillicothe, OH called Carbondale Police asking for officers to conduct a welfare check on Hartman who had been staying in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Carbondale. Officers did not make contact with him. It was believed at that time that Hartman may have been in the Crab Orchard area.
CARBONDALE, IL
Sunken barge closes Kentucky Lock at Grand Rivers

The Kentucky Lock in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank in the lock chamber Saturday night. The US Army Corps of Engineers is working with the barge owner, Terral River Service, to clear the sunken barge. Lockmaster Caleb Skinner said Terral River Service plans to attempt refloating the barge on Tuesday.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash

A Hickory, Ky. woman was killed in crash involving fertilizer truck on Saturday, June 11. Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line. A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound...
HICKORY, KY
Thank you Governor Andy Beshear for bringing this huge check to the City of Benton for our sidewalk project!

Marking the 6-Month Anniversary of the Western Kentucky Tornadoes. I-24 Reduced to One-Lane Westbound Beginning Monday, June 13th. Experience of a lifetime for Special Olympics Flag Football team. Transition of Driver Licensing from Circuit Court Clerks to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Being Completed as of June 27. Beshear Marks 6-Month Milestone...
BENTON, KY
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for southern Illinois

The daytime temperature may reach 100 degrees this week as excessive heat covers the region. The National Weather Service office in Paducah says the last time we reached the 100-degree mark in Carbondale was back in July 2012. It's June 2016 for both Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Forecasters say several...
Two Arrested On White County Warrants

Two White County men were picked up on warrants over the weekend. On Friday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 43 year old James W Beal of 407 Fourth St in Crossville on a Lawrence County warrant for Battery. Bond was set at $1,000. Beal paid the bond plus a $20 booking fee and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Relay For Life of Hamilton and Wayne County Raises over $42,000

MCLEANSBORO – Local Relay For Life teams and community members gathered at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Hamilton and Wayne County event on June 4th at Hamilton County Courthouse Lawn to Celebrate, Remember, and Fight Back against cancer. More than $42,667 was raised to support the...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL

