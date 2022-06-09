ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CMA Fest 2022, Day One: Free Shows You Don’t Want To Miss On Thursday

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5I1I_0g5U7xQa00

Happy CMA Fest y’all.

With the festival returning for the first time since 2019, everybody here in Nashville is gearing up to do one of two things: Drink their face off listening to country music, or stay the hell away from downtown for the next four days.

If you’re here for CMA Fest, you have a ton of options for live music, and a lot of great artists that you won’t want to miss. (Of course there are quite a few that you’ll probably want to skip too).

There are so many stages and so many performances going on at once that it can get overwhelming when you’re trying to plan out your day.

But never fear – we’re here to help.

For every day of the festival, we’ll pick out a few of our favorite free performances that you won’t want to miss to hopefully help make your CMA Fest experience a little easier.

So for the first day of CMA Fest, here are our picks for free performances that you won’t want to miss:

Triston Marez

Triston is one of the most promising rising artists out of Texas right now. You can catch him at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage right outside of Bridgestone Arena at 11:25 AM.

Lainey Wilson

After watching Triston’s set, make your way down to the Riverfront Stage at the other end of Broadway. You’ll probably make it in time to catch Hardy’s set, but Lainey Wilson’s performance at 12:45 is the one that you won’t want to miss.

Lainey will also be playing at Nissan Stadium on Friday night, but luckily you’ll also have the chance to see her for free today.

Ashland Craft

Ashland is another newcomer that should be on your radar, with her gritty voice and steller songwriting. Her performance on the Chevy Vibes Stage, located at 5th and Demonbreun in Walk of Fame Park, is at 3:30. And if you’re not already familiar with her music, it’s high time you make your way down there to see her in person.

90’s Night at the Wildhorse Saloon

If you’re not heading to the big show at Nissan Stadium, don’t worry because there’s still plenty of free music for you in the evening too. In fact, 90’s Night at the Wildhorse Saloon may be even better than the CMA Fest lineup.

It’s a blast from the past lineup featuring some names that are sure to give you plenty of nostalgia, names like Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon, Jamie O’Neal, Michelle Wright, Billy Dean and Wade Hayes.

Honestly, I’d rather see this show at a small bar than Jason Aldean and Keith Urban in a massive stadium.

So there are some free shows that you won’t want to miss on day one.

If you’re in Nashville, make sure you wear comfy shoes, hydrate, and come back tomorrow for our picks for the best free concerts of day two.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Ray Fulcher Teams Up With One Of His Country Music Heroes, Eric Church, For “That Battle Of Betty’s Love” On New Album, ‘Spray Painted Line’

Ray Fulcher is easily one of the most prolific young songwriters in Nashville right now, as he basically co-wrote half of Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get album, and nearly all of his This One’s For You album. However, the man truly burst onto the scene and made a name for himself as both a singer and songwriter, as he finally got the opportunity to play the Grand Ole Opry, and dropped his EP, Larkin Hill Mixes all last year. With that […] The post Ray Fulcher Teams Up With One Of His Country Music Heroes, Eric Church, For “That Battle Of Betty’s Love” On New Album, ‘Spray Painted Line’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn

Classic Car Show Nashville Tn. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces! 9th annual beauty & brains fashion show on the lawn edition. Full of custom cars, beautiful trucks, and vintage classics, nashville is a treasure trove of collector pieces!...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Unveils Logo For His New Nashville Bar And It Looks Like…A Tiki Bar?

So much for the “Chick-fil-a of honky tonks” I guess? When Garth Brooks announced that he would become the latest artist to open their own bar in downtown Nashville, I was cautiously optimistic. I mean sure, other than Alan Jackson and John Rich, most of the artist owned bars are pretty much the same: Massive multi-story nightclub-type venues that play more classic rock and top 40 pop music than country and are about the furthest thing from a honky tonk […] The post Garth Brooks Unveils Logo For His New Nashville Bar And It Looks Like…A Tiki Bar? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Dean
Person
Wade Hayes
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Ty Herndon
Person
Michelle Wright
Person
Andy Griggs
iheart.com

Opry Mills To Get One Of Many People's Favorite Restaurant.

If you love a restaurant that has a menu the size of a classic phonebook, you'll be very excited about what is coming to Opry Mills this fall. The cheesecake factory plans to open a 10,000 square-foot restaurant inside Opry Mills near the end of 2022. We often joke about...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Cma#Songwriting#Cma Fest 2022#Bridgestone Arena
radio7media.com

Pulaski's SunDrop Festival Is This Weekend

THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN PULASKI FROM 2:00 PM UNTIL 10:00 PM. THE EVENT, FORMERLY THE SUMMER SOULSTICE, IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, HIGHLIGHTING THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY TO VISITORS AND RESIDENTS IN ORDER TO PROMOTE THE COMMUNITY AS AN EXCELLENT PLACE FOR FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES. THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES BY CELEBRATING THE COMMUNITY’S RICH HISTORY AND DAIRY MONTH WITH THE MILK DROP AND A SUNDROP CAKE CONTEST. THE FIRST EVER SLAMDROP THREE-POINT AND SLAM DUNK CONTEST KICKS OFF AT 2:00 WITH FINALS LATER IN THE EVENING. THE FESTICAL ALSO FEATURES THE KIDS CORNER, A MECHANICAL BULL, VIDEO GAME TRAILER, LIVE MUSIC, AND OVER 50 CRAFT AND FOOD VENDORS.
PULASKI, TN
gcanews.com

MDHA celebrates grand opening of 100-unit Mixed-Income Development

Mayor John Cooper, Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Council member Freddie O’Connell, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several other elected officials joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Randee Rogers Apartments, a 100-unit mixed-income development, including 50 NEW affordable apartments.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

151K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy