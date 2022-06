Chase Hungate pitched well in his debut for the Bristol State Liners on Monday night, but it wasn’t enough to help the struggling Appalachian League team collect a victory. Drew Rudsinski (St. Leo) served up a walk-off RBI single to Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon) with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the State Liners suffered a 5-4 setback to the homestanding Greeneville Flyboys.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO