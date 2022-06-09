Snacks at Walgreens, ice cream, mini cakes — more recalls linked to Jif and salmonella

The most recent ripple recalls from the salmonella problems at the Lexington, Kentucky facility where Jif peanut butter is made reached convenience stores nationwide, Walgreens in New York and New Jersey, and stores in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., area.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.

The most recent CDC update on this outbreak says 16 people, two of whom have been hospitalized, have been sickened in 12 states. There have been no deaths.

If you have any of the below products, don’t eat them. Throw them away and contact the manufacturer or store where you bought them for a refund.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes

Made by Prairie City, these grab-and-go hunks of peanut butter and sugar are sold at gas stations and convenience stores around the nation as singles and in packs of 10. Lot Nos. 1357-1, best by 6/23/2023, and 2085-1, best by 9/25/2023, have been recalled, yanking about 50,220 of the cakes off the shelves.

Prairie City Ooey Gooey Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake FDA

If you want a refund, call Prairie City at 800-338-5122, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, with the package code information.

Protein Power Snack

F&S Produce included 7.5-ounce containers of Jif in their Protein Power Snacks that went to Walgreens stores in New York and New Jersey. The last lot of the recalled power snacks had “Best By: 05/28/22” on the front label.

If you have any questions, reach out to F&S’s Joseph Garofalo at 856-391-7122, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email jgarofalo@fsfreshfoods.com .

The Protein Power Snack by F&S Produce FDA

Taharka Brothers Peanut Butter Cup ice cream

As with the Prairie City cakes, the peanut butter in this ice cream came from the J.M. Smucker facility with the salmonella problem.

Consumers could find Taharka Brothers Peanut Butter Cup ice cream in ice cream shops, grocery stores, restaurants and direct-to-consumer delivery throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia from March 1 through May 28 in 16-ounce pints and 2.5-gallon containers.

The barcode on the containers is 38455-78827.

Taharka Brothers Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream FDA

Retail stores carrying the ice cream include Streets Market; Eddies of Roland Park; Graul’s Market; Green Valley Marketplace; Good Food Markets Santoni’s; and Geresbecks.

Wholesalers should email duane@taharkabrothers.com with business name, address, the ice cream tossed (with photographs) to get an account credit.

Retail consumers who want to exchange the ice cream or want a refund can visit a Taharka Brothers store or email taharkacs@gmail.com . If you have questions, call 410-698-2738, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.