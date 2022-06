Sorry, Comcast Xfinity customers: Your free access to the Peacock Premium streaming service is going to come to an end. Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, said that making Peacock available to Comcast cable and broadband customers for no extra charge helped the fledgling streamer achieve traction after it launched in mid-2020, speaking Tuesday at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference. However, “At some point we’ll roll that to paid,” Shell said.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO