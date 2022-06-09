ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo, IA

Road reopened after two vehicle crash in Palo

By Iowa's News Now Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: The road has been reopened as of...

Road reopened after crash in Linn County on Tuesday morning

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: As of 8:20 am the road has been reopened. Emergency crews are still working in the area. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of an accident with injury at Hwy 1/Cedar River Rd. This incident has caused deputies...
LINN COUNTY, IA
One dead after head-on crash in Jones County

ANAMOSA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cascade man is dead after a head on crash on Friday in Jones County. 74-year old Donald Leo Supple was driving westbound on Highway 64 when he crossed the center line. Supple hit another car head-on, which was traveling in the opposite...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Dubuque neighborhood briefly evacuated after WWII-era explosive discovered in backyard

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque neighborhood was evacuated after a World War II-era explosive was discovered in a resident's backyard. The Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Sarah Street at 3:20 pm on Sunday. The person was digging in the backyard and discovered what is believed to be an unexploded WWII-era mortar round/ordnance.
DUBUQUE, IA
Body discovered in Cedar River drowning in Waterloo

Waterloo Police have found a drowning victim in the Cedar River. On Friday June 10, 2022 around 6:29 PM, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person in the Cedar River. Dispatchers had taken a report of a Hispanic man entering the river and leaving a...
WATERLOO, IA
Cedar Rapids Fire Department reminds you the dangers of hot cars

The Cedar Rapids Fired Department is taking to FaceBook to show you first hand the dangerous conditions a hot car can create. They remind you to never leave a child or pet alone in a car. Safe Kids reminds us to ACT:. AVOID heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Police Department's Downtown Liaison Officer returns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Police Department announced the return of the Downtown Liaison Officer position due to a return toward pre-pandemic staffing levels. Officer Colin Fowler - who was appointed Downtown Liaison Officer in 2017 - will return to that role. The Downtown...
IOWA CITY, IA
Heat relief locations for Marion residents

As temperatures rise, the Marion Fire Department reminds residents of the protocols in place when Excessive Heat Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service. Persons seeking relief during high heat indices should go to one of the following air-conditioned heat relief locations. Marion residents seeking relief are encouraged to visit one of the following locations on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week:
MARION, IA
Linn County lists heat relief locations for scorching week ahead

Linn County Emergency Management releases its list of locations you can go for heat relief this week. On the list many public libraries, city halls and churches. Alburnett City Hall 103 E 1st St street 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. Cedar Rapids Public Library Downtown Branch 450...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids board delays vote on school resource officer contracts

The Cedar Rapids Community School District decided to delay a vote on its school resource officer contract Monday night. The board voted six to one in favor of tabling the decision until July. Instead, they're opting to have another work session on the issue after hearing public commentary, a review...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Public Safety
Lang asks for new trial for murder of ISP Sgt. Jim Smith

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Attorneys for Michael Lang are asking for a new trial, based in large part on their inability to argue self-defense. A Hamilton County jury found Lang guilty in May for first-degree murder in the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang was accused of shooting Sgt. Smith in the chest and thigh during a standoff in his Grundy Center home in April 2021.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids costume shop selling its rentals to focus on sales

A Cedar Rapids costume shop is getting out of the rental business. The owners of Balloons Etc. and The Costume Emporium say the rental side of the business takes an extreme amount of time, effort, and space to maintain, and they've been struggling to find staff to handle all that.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Washington coaching legend Frank Howell dies at 52

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Frank Howell died on Friday after a nine month battle with glioblastoma-a severe form of brain cancer. Howell had coaching stops all across the state in Audubon, Washington, Graceland College, and most recently Central Decatur. The video attached is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

