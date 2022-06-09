ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Post 70 hosts Summer Classic

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Post 70 hosted its Summer Classic this past weekend at Pike Liberal Arts and Charles Henderson High School with the Troy Post 70 17U squad capturing the tournament championship. After dropping the first game in the series to the Triton Rays from...

Troy Messenger

Former Trojan wins Carolina League Player of the Week

Former Troy Trojans baseball star Logan Cerny had a stellar week last week for the Houston Astro’s Single-A affiliate Fayetteville and, as a result, won Player of the Week honors. Cerny ended the week with a .476 batting average with two doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and three...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy Post 70 competes at PBR Alabama Showcase, Alabama State Games

The Troy Post 70 summer baseball program traveled to Albertville to compete in the PBR Alabama Open. The Post 70 15U squad went 3-1 during the tournament, just missing out on the championship bracket. Post 70 knocked off the Southern Indiana Spikes by a score of 6-5 in the 15U’s final game of the weekend. Pike Liberal Arts’ Kade Brookins went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run in the win. In total, Brookins went 3-for-8 at the plate on the weekend with two homers, including a grand slam. He also pitched five and 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit. Headland’s Bryce Gover also had a big weekend, going 5-for-10 at the plate and giving up just three hits along with earning five strikeouts in four innings pitched.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Nelson earns ASWA Player, Pitcher of the Year

Pike Liberal Arts senior Drew Nelson’s senior accolades continue to roll in as he’s now added Baseball Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year from the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) to his resume. After already garnering The Messenger’s Spring Athlete of the Year, Dothan Eagle...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Hugh Fountain hired as new WS Neal football coach

The saga surrounding longtime football coach Hugh Fountain has seemingly come to an end as the Escambia County Board of Education approved the hiring of Fountain as the new athletic director and head football coach at WS Neal High School on June 13. Fountain is a longtime high school football...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Wiregrass Amphitheater prepares for a night of rock tributes

The new Wiregrass Amphitheater in Ariton is gearing up for a big night of rock music this Saturday, June 18, with “Titans of Tribute.”. The bands, Hardwired and NightTrain International, are based out of Jacksonville, Fla. and are tribute bands. Hardwired is a Metallica tribute band and NightTrain International is a Guns ‘n’ Roses tribute band. They, however, are more than your average every day “cover band.”
ARITON, AL
Troy Messenger

CashBack rained out

A sudden, summer heavy rain caused the cancellation of The Food Truck and Music Festival on the square in downtown Troy Friday night. Cameron Dubois, who sings soul and country music opened the festival at 5 p.m. but the inclement weather brought the curtain down on CashBack, a Johnny Cash tribute band, and Carson Carlisle, a Top 40 country music band. The Food Truck and Music Festival was sponsored by the City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council. Dave Camwell, TAC president, said the TAC will work together with the band and city to hopefully reschedule for another event in the early fall. Some official news should be available in July, or perhaps earlier.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Traffic fatality claims the life of Coffee County man

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash on Friday night claimed the life of an Enterprise man. The crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Friday, June 10, when a 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided head-on with a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer on Coffee County Road 105, approximately 15 miles north of Enterprise.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Arrest made in Sunday’s murder in Brundidge

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said a man was killed at Galloway Park in Brundidge Sunday afternoon. Green said the BPD received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and officers responded to Galloway Park. Green said when officers arrived, they found Jaylen Harris, 21, of Clio, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
BRUNDIDGE, AL

