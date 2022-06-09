Troy Post 70 hosts Summer Classic

The Troy Post 70 summer baseball program traveled to Albertville to compete in the PBR Alabama Open. The Post 70 15U squad went 3-1 during the tournament, just missing out on the championship bracket. Post 70 knocked off the Southern Indiana Spikes by a score of 6-5 in the 15U’s final game of the weekend. Pike Liberal Arts’ Kade Brookins went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run in the win. In total, Brookins went 3-for-8 at the plate on the weekend with two homers, including a grand slam. He also pitched five and 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit. Headland’s Bryce Gover also had a big weekend, going 5-for-10 at the plate and giving up just three hits along with earning five strikeouts in four innings pitched.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO