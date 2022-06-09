ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hawaii Should Be On Your Bucket List

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of people visit Hawaii every year, but for some of us, it’s still on our bucket list. Tricia Myers went for the first time in February. She loved it so much she got back to Portland and immediately...

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the eighth straight week, gas prices are continuing to set daily records. The price at the pump in Oregon is up 8 cents from last week to $5.54 per gallon. In Washington, it’s ten cents more at $5.55. Demand is still outpacing supplies and...
Oregon Teenager Will Be Back Hurting People In No Time

So, you’re hearing today about a 16 year old charged with attempted murder on Salem’s transit mall yesterday afternoon. The victim arrived at the hospital with life threatening wounds. But things have changed in Oregon and it means danger down the road for all of us. About 25...
Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
Oregonians Weigh Universal Health Care

Oregonians are getting a chance to weigh in on a universal health care system. It’s the plan that a state task has been working on for two years, at the director of the state legislature. Its goal is creating a universal health care system that is equitable, high quality, and available for everyone statewide.
