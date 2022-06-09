ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Hendricks County deputy hits car on side of the road

By Jazlyn Gomez
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An on-duty Hendricks County deputy was involved in a crash, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP was called to the scene near 10th Street and Country Club Road on the west side at 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

A vehicle had broken down on the side of the road without any lights on, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. The man driving the vehicle was standing outside of the car.

The deputy struck the stopped vehicle which struck the man as well, Perrine said.

The man was transported to the hospital and is stable. Perrine said the deputy was not injured.

