Hendricks County deputy hits car on side of the road
INDIANAPOLIS — An on-duty Hendricks County deputy was involved in a crash, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP was called to the scene near 10th Street and Country Club Road on the west side at 2:10 a.m. Thursday.
A vehicle had broken down on the side of the road without any lights on, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. The man driving the vehicle was standing outside of the car.
The deputy struck the stopped vehicle which struck the man as well, Perrine said.
The man was transported to the hospital and is stable. Perrine said the deputy was not injured.TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death
Comments / 0